Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘Ruining the new year already’, ‘Hasn’t got a clue’ – Many Millwall fans take aim at individual following Bristol City loss

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Bristol City managed to secure all three points over Millwall this afternoon, with the Robins grabbing a 3-2 victory at Ashton Gate. 

Andreas Weimann opened the scoring for the hosts in the seventh minute, before goals from Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw edged the away side into the lead.

Weimann restored parity in the south west in the 73rd minute, proceeding to net his hat-trick with five minutes left to play.

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20

Benik Afobe? (Loan)

Controlling large parts of the game, fans will be disappointed that they were unable to leave with at least a point, with many Millwall fans taking aim at manager Gary Rowett.

Defeat for the Lions weakens their push for the play-off positions, and whilst they remain in and around the chasing pack just outside of the play-offs, they have played more games than their top-six seeking counterparts.

Millwall have now lost three of their last five games but will be hoping that their campaign will not slip into yet another year of mediocrity.

The Lions now head into a difficult run of fixtures as they continue their bid for a play-off place.

Here, we take a look at how Millwall fans have reacted on Twitter to Gary Rowett after their defeat to Bristol City…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Ruining the new year already’, ‘Hasn’t got a clue’ – Many Millwall fans take aim at individual following Bristol City loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: