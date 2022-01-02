‘Ruining the new year already’, ‘Hasn’t got a clue’ – Many Millwall fans take aim at individual following Bristol City loss

Bristol City managed to secure all three points over Millwall this afternoon, with the Robins grabbing a 3-2 victory at Ashton Gate.

Andreas Weimann opened the scoring for the hosts in the seventh minute, before goals from Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw edged the away side into the lead.

Weimann restored parity in the south west in the 73rd minute, proceeding to net his hat-trick with five minutes left to play.

Controlling large parts of the game, fans will be disappointed that they were unable to leave with at least a point, with many Millwall fans taking aim at manager Gary Rowett.

Defeat for the Lions weakens their push for the play-off positions, and whilst they remain in and around the chasing pack just outside of the play-offs, they have played more games than their top-six seeking counterparts.

Millwall have now lost three of their last five games but will be hoping that their campaign will not slip into yet another year of mediocrity.

The Lions now head into a difficult run of fixtures as they continue their bid for a play-off place.

Here, we take a look at how Millwall fans have reacted on Twitter to Gary Rowett after their defeat to Bristol City…

Absolutely shocker from rowett bringing Ojo off — Conor (@ConorMFC_) January 2, 2022

Not Ojo’s biggest fan but I would’ve taken Saville off for Evans. At least Ojo ran at them won free kicks in a good area and can put a decent ball in!! Poor game management again by Rowett. 🤬🤬🤬#Millwall https://t.co/SHU4u0mCKb — Sean🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 (@crookey1) January 2, 2022

Good managers don’t lose games from those positions against opposition in that sort of form. Rowett’s negative mindset rightly getting punished again. Clown. — S (@StanLDN) January 2, 2022

Another rowett master class on how to Chuck a game away when leading and looking threatening on the break! When will this geezer learn that the best way to defend is to attack,and to bring on evans of all people who offers nothing at either end of the park! — Danny Stroud (@speeddemon8021) January 2, 2022

It's no surprise when we okay the same EVERY game! If we can see what Rowlett is going to do, guess what…. So can other managers!! — Steve Carter 🦁 (@SteveCarter661) January 2, 2022

Rowett ruining the new year already. How many times do we have to wait until we've completely lost the game to make changes? — Karl (@Karl38839627) January 2, 2022

Well down Rowett, another defensive disaster when in front and too slow with substitutions. — David Murrell (@Murrell3David) January 2, 2022

Game lost because Rowett hasn’t got a clue. We are going nowhere with him in charge. — Gerry Medcalf (@GerryMedcalf) January 2, 2022