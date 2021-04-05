Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Ruining our club’, ‘Lost the plot’ – These Swansea City fans slam key figure after latest setback

Published

6 mins ago

on

Swansea City face a battle to stay in the play-offs after they suffered a fourth consecutive defeat when they were beaten by Preston this afternoon.

The visitors took all three points at the Liberty Stadium thanks to a Matt Grimes own goal in stoppage time. Whilst it was a cruel way to lose, the reality is that Steve Cooper’s side could have few complaints.

Once again, they were toothless in the final third, and they barely tested the North End keeper all afternoon.

The result leaves the Welsh side, who had been targeting automatic promotion last month, just four points above seventh place with seven games to play.

Worryingly, Swansea don’t have any momentum going into the run-in, and it’s fair to say the fans are not at all happy with Cooper, with many feeling his negative style of play is costly.

Here we look at some of the comments about the boss on Twitter…


