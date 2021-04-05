‘Ruining our club’, ‘Lost the plot’ – These Swansea City fans slam key figure after latest setback

Swansea City face a battle to stay in the play-offs after they suffered a fourth consecutive defeat when they were beaten by Preston this afternoon.

The visitors took all three points at the Liberty Stadium thanks to a Matt Grimes own goal in stoppage time. Whilst it was a cruel way to lose, the reality is that Steve Cooper’s side could have few complaints.

Once again, they were toothless in the final third, and they barely tested the North End keeper all afternoon.

The result leaves the Welsh side, who had been targeting automatic promotion last month, just four points above seventh place with seven games to play.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

Worryingly, Swansea don’t have any momentum going into the run-in, and it’s fair to say the fans are not at all happy with Cooper, with many feeling his negative style of play is costly.

Here we look at some of the comments about the boss on Twitter…

Cooper Out please x — luke (@lukedavs_) April 5, 2021

walk to save yourself please — ♔ (@jackwilliams14_) April 5, 2021

This is what we all wanted. Cooper to show a little bit of creativity in selection and shape. Nothing came of it. Unfortunately this is the best we can do at the moment. And if you didn’t win money on Sinclair being involved in a goal that’s on you.#Swans#SwanseaCity — JackAshley (@DrIanMalcolm3) April 5, 2021

Shocking Swansea , Cooper has lost the plot , big decisions to be made another game no shots @SwansOfficial #Swans Imagine if fans were in the stadium — Ade Owen (@Welshade) April 5, 2021

Cooper out, Ayew out. Ruining our club — ‘ (@swans95) April 5, 2021

club statement pls — Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SCFCJoshh) April 5, 2021