Birmingham City

‘Ruined my week’, ‘Credit to himself’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to player message

Published

9 mins ago

on

Millwall yesterday announced the signing of Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld on an 18-month contract, bringing the player’s five year association with the Blues to an end. 

Originally arriving at St. Andrew’s back in the summer of 2015 from FC Groningen, the Dutchman went to become something of a fan’s favourite during his time in the Midlands, making a total of 183 appearances for the club.

It is the second time the player has been signed by Lions boss Gary Rowett, with the manager having previously brought the 30-year-old to England for the Blues during his time in charge.

Upon departing for pastures new, Kieftenbeld penned an open letter to the Birmingham City faithful in order to thank them for their support during his time with the club.

Naturally, many fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the player’s departure in response to the club’s Twitter post this morning.


