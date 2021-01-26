‘Ruined my week’, ‘Credit to himself’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to player message

Millwall yesterday announced the signing of Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld on an 18-month contract, bringing the player’s five year association with the Blues to an end.

Originally arriving at St. Andrew’s back in the summer of 2015 from FC Groningen, the Dutchman went to become something of a fan’s favourite during his time in the Midlands, making a total of 183 appearances for the club.

It is the second time the player has been signed by Lions boss Gary Rowett, with the manager having previously brought the 30-year-old to England for the Blues during his time in charge.

Upon departing for pastures new, Kieftenbeld penned an open letter to the Birmingham City faithful in order to thank them for their support during his time with the club.

Naturally, many fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the player’s departure in response to the club’s Twitter post this morning.

announce that the deal has fallen through — Kofi Blake (@Bcfckofi14) January 26, 2021

Ruined my week & we haven’t even played yet — Jamie Harper (@RunJamieHarper) January 26, 2021

It’s 10.15 and you already got me like this…#BCFC pic.twitter.com/1sFm9YnnjQ — Chris Royston (@MrBrightside_32) January 26, 2021

Put 100% into everything he did, gonna miss him being the only player to show any passion for the club, good luck Dutch Mike 🤝 — Ben (@Ben80557914) January 26, 2021

Thank you #Mk6 if fans are allowed back next season you get a warm reception thanks for the 5 and half years — Nathan (@nathancarty112) January 26, 2021

Credit to himself. KRO — B.A (@Coop8517) January 26, 2021

It’s 10.13am fellas, you didn’t have to do this to us — Jack (@BluesJack_) January 26, 2021

Nice to see proper people in football👍🏼 Well in Kieft, KRO👊🏼🔵 — Callum (@CalBatchBlue) January 26, 2021

Thanks now I’m crying 😢💙 KRO Mike — Jo (@josephineinnit) January 26, 2021

Dutch Mike, proper blues👑🐐 — JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) January 26, 2021

Absolute class and he deserved better. Kept a lot of the fans going through the bad times. Good luck to him. — Will Morris (@WillHMorris) January 26, 2021

Thank you !!! Worn the shirt with pride, never bottled a tackle, ran your heart out for us Bluenoses, good luck but we will miss you KRO — Diana Williams (@DianaWilliams3) January 26, 2021