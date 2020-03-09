‘Ruined me’ – QPR star reacts to embarrassing post from fan as supporters pile in

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has reacted to a fan who posted a series of embarrassing photos of the former Blackpool man ahead of the R’s 3-1 win against Preston North End.

Alex Neil’s side went 1-0 up at Deepdale through a Daniel Johnson first-half penalty, but second half goals from Grant Hall, Ryan Manning and Eberechi Eze secured the win for the away side.

Osayi-Samuel was heavily involved throughout and provided assists for QPR’s second and third goals.

The win moves the Hoops up into 13th in the league, with the West London club now just six points adrift of the playoffs with nine matches to play.

Unbeaten in five and with three wins from their last five matches, spirits appear high at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium going into the run-in.

Prior to the match on Saturday though, a QPR fan posted a series of images of Osayi-Samuel and predicted the winger would score a brace.

After the match, the 22-year-old replied…

LOOOl whoever done this has ruined me 😭 https://t.co/yGZXxEaH88 — Bright Osayi-Samuel (@Bright_097) March 8, 2020

Here are some of the best responses from fans and QPR players…

100% Mide 😂😂😂 — Toni Leistner (@ToniLeistner) March 8, 2020

😂😂😂 this is jokessssss — Jamille Antonio Matt (@j4mmaa) March 8, 2020

bright FC — G (@taylorjc27) March 9, 2020

I’m so sorry 😭😭 — Zack (@7aarabt) March 8, 2020

Bless! Baby BOS! 😅 — Kelly 🐰 (@Kelly_QPR) March 8, 2020

Best decision you ever made mate — Will J (@WillJ18962140) March 8, 2020

lmaooo — OLD ENGLISH TONY (@OLDENGLISHTONY) March 8, 2020