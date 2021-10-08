Ruel Sotiriou starts: The predicted Leyton Orient XI to face Barrow tomorrow

Leyton Orient will be looking to get back to winning ways in League Two tomorrow when they head to The Dunes Hotel Stadium to face Barrow.

The O’s were seemingly on course to seal three points in their showdown with Port Vale last weekend after regaining the lead in the 86th minute of this fixture.

However, Vale scored twice in stoppage-time to secure a dramatic victory in-front of their supporters.

Currently fourth in League Two, Orient could potentially climb above Vale and Harrogate Town in the standings if they beat Barrow on Saturday.

Having witnessed his side’s defeat last weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether O’s manager Kenny Jackett decides to make any alterations to his team for this weekend’s meeting with the Bluebirds.

Here, we take a look at how Orient could line up against Barrow…

Having utilised the 3-4-3 formation on numerous occasions this season, Jackett is likely to stick with this particular set up on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux will be hoping to claim his fifth clean-sheet of the season against Barrow.

Meanwhile, Dan Happe, Omar Beckles and Shadrach Ogie will line up in the centre-back positions for Orient.

Connor Wood and Tom James will feature in the wing-back roles in this fixture whilst Darren Pratley is set to partner Hector Kyprianou in the heart of midfield.

Whereas Theo Archibald is likely to keep his place in the team on the right-hand side of midfield, Jackett may opt to give Ruel Sotiriou the chance to impress on the left.

Sotiriou ought to brimming with confidence heading into this fixture as he managed to bag a brace in Orient’s EFL Trophy clash with Crawley Town on Tuesday.

By producing another promising performance for the O’s, the 28-year-old could help his side seal victory in tomorrow’s meeting with Barrow.

Harry Smith is expected to lead the line for Orient and will be looking to score his seventh goal of the season in this particular fixture.