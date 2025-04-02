Blackburn Rovers’ Head of Football Operations, Rudy Gestede, has revealed the club are looking to bring the next Adam Wharton into the first-team picture next season to build sellable assets.

Wharton, who now plays his football with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, emerged through the youth ranks at Ewood Park and went through a remarkable rise in the English game in a very short space of time.

The now 21-year-old entered the first-team frame in Lancashire back in 2022, featuring 18 times and producing two goals and one assist as the club finished narrowly outside the play-offs under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The following term, under John Eustace, Wharton was such an integral part of the Blackburn system, transforming into one of the first names on the teamsheet and such an imposing figure in the heart of midfield.

Wharton would play in 27 of the 28 games he was available for heading into the winter window, before Crystal Palace took note of his talents and snapped him up for a reported fee of £18 million, on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Adam Wharton Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Team Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 51 4 5 Crystal Palace 34 0 3 England 1 0 0 Figures correct as of 02/04/25

With a former academy player generating such a substantial transfer fee to help the club financially, Gestede has reiterated his desire to replicate that, so the club can be a bigger powerhouse in years to come from their excellent youth system.

Rudy Gestede targets the next Adam Wharton and outlines summer transfer plans

As reported by the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn’s Head of Football Operations Rudy Gestede revealed he has held discussions with boss Valerien Ismael about maximizing their academy and building sellable assets for the long-term future, citing Adam Wharton as the benchmark example to replicate.

"You have to rely on the Academy also. Adam Wharton is an example. He is a rare one, but you can do business with the Academy with player-trading," Gestede said.

"What we have seen in the last year, the minutes played by our Academy players has dropped drastically. We used to be over 2,000 minutes for Under-23 Academy players. Last 12 months, 142 minutes.

"That affects the value of the asset, and we want to go back to that model. That was part of the discussions with Valerien. They have to be part of your squad planning.

"We will also go in the market for young players. Instead of one-year deals for players at a certain age, you go younger and buy the assets. You don't have to buy an asset for £5million, it can be a lower fee with more resale value.

"That's an exciting time going into the summer. We have to refresh the squad with loans and players out of contract. Now is the right time.

"We want to develop players, give a platform for Academy players to shine and attract young players to be on the pitch for Blackburn."

Gestede also added a number of positions Rovers plan to target heading into the summer window in order to keep the team competitive in the second tier.

Gestede added: "We need a left-sided centre-back, that's been obvious.

"Scott Wharton has been missing all season. We don't want to put pressure on him when he's back and expect him to play every week. It will not work. We need someone to cover this position.

"On the right, we need cover for Callum Brittain. We have Leo Duru, but we need some business in this area.

"Right-wing, we have Amario, who is going back. Tyrhys is the only other player in this position.

"We want a number eight, a box-to-box type of midfielder, and we don't have that at the minute. That's something we need to cover.

"We want some power up front to challenge the two strikers we have, we will do some business."

Plans appear to be in place for Blackburn Rovers next season

While optimism has fully drained out of Blackburn Rovers supporters about a run for the play-offs, it’s positive to see the club having a longer-term plan and knowing exactly what they need in order to be successful next season.