Rudy Gestede heaps backing behind his Middlesbrough teammates ahead of relegation scrap

Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede has insisted that the squad has what it takes to climb out of the relegation scrap, after they threw away a win by drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Joanthan Woodgate’s men slipped into the relegation zone at the weekend when Wigan Athletic recorded a shock 1-0 win over West Brom while the sides above managed to keep their distance to the relegation zone.

The Teessiders came from behind to take a first-half lead via goals from Rudy Gestede and Lewis Wing, before Lewis Grabban pegged back the hosts late into the second half with some smart finishing inside the six-yard box.

It seemed like an opportunity missed for Boro on the night as they could have overcome a very lacklustre Forest side stuttering in their pursuit of automatic promotion.

Two goals against a side in the play-off places has boosted the confidence around the Riverside Stadium that they have what it takes to climb out of the relegation zone before the end of the season.

Speaking after the game, Boro’s first goalscorer Gestede commented on the club’s credentials when it comes to surviving the drop. He had this to say to BBC Tees (as quoted by the Gazette): “It is a big frustration but we can take heart from this and start to climb the table.

“We can take the positives, we showed fight to the end. It is not easy where we are but we have a strong mentality in the team and we go to Charlton looking to get three points.

“We have got everything we need to get out of this situation. I know we have got character, we have got everyone working in the same direction – the players, the staff, people working in the club – and the environment is ready to fight.

“It is up to us to show that on the pitch. We need to carry on, stay focused, stay together and keep fighting.”

With two games against promotion-battling sides out of the way, Boro have a massive clash against Charlton Athletic at the weekend where a win would boost their hopes immensely.

The verdict

Middlesbrough are currently in a very sticky position but Gestede is right that they have the quality to make it out of the relegation zone.

However, they haven’t been great recently and there have been massive teething issues thanks to the appointment of Woodgate which have plundered them into a relegation scrap.

The Teessiders are in for a tough 10 games as they fight to stay in the second tier, but Gestede’s confidence should be transmitted into his teammates as push for more positive results.

Their trip to the Valley at the weekend could be a massive swing in their season with a defeat damaging their hopes even further, but a win would boost their prospects massively.