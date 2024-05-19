Highlights Huddersfield Town relegated to League One, changing managers couldn't turn their season around.

Barnsley and Swansea City boss Michael Duff now appointed as new manager, hoping for success.

Potential signings like George Byers, decisions on Sorba Thomas and Jack Rudoni crucial for upcoming season.

After a very difficult campaign, Huddersfield Town have been relegated to League One.

The Terriers almost suffered a similar fate last season, with Neil Warnock arriving late and saving them from the drop.

This time around, with the team in another relegation battle, Huddersfield turned to German coach Andre Breitenreiter to change their fortunes, but he was unable to turn their season around, despite the team being five points clear of the drop when he was announced as boss in February.

Following the club's relegation, Breitenreiter left the club by mutual consent, and the Terriers moved quickly to appoint his replacement.

Former Barnsley and Swansea City boss Michael Duff will now take the reins at The John Smith's Stadium, with his appointment confirmed by the Terriers earlier this week.

Duff has previously taken charge of 92 matches in the third tier, holding a record of 39 wins, 25 draws and 28 losses in those matches.

The 46-year-old will hope that his Huddersfield Town side can go at least one further than his Barnsley side in 2022/23, who were defeated in the play-off final by Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley, missing out on promotion to the Championship.

With Duff now in place, it is no doubt set to be a busy summer ahead, but below, we've identified a few things that would make the new Terriers boss very happy indeed.

George Byers signs

One thing that would surely please Duff early on in his Huddersfield Town tenure would be the capture of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers.

According to a recent report from The Star, Huddersfield are one of several clubs lining up to sign the 27-year-old from the Owls this summer, who is said to be weighing up his options ahead of next season.

Byers spent the second half of 2023/24 out on loan at Blackpool in the third tier, and his future at Hillsborough seems uncertain as a result.

Huddersfield are reportedly looking to take advantage of this, and bringing in a player of Byers' quality and experience at that level would be a fantastic start to the window.

Not to mention, were they to sign him, they will have fended off some very strong competition in Birmingham City, who could be promotion rivals to the club next season.

Getting a decent fee for Sorba Thomas

Naturally, following the club's relegation to League One, they may lose some of their more quality players, Sorba Thomas being one of them.

In 41 Championship appearances, Thomas registered nine assists and scored four goals, and whilst those numbers are not off the chart, they, combined with his performances, show he is more than capable of playing at Championship level.

As such, the 25-year-old could be the subject of transfer interest this summer, in which case, the best Duff can hope for is that a decision on his future is made swiftly, and that the club receive a decent transfer fee.

As much as Huddersfield would love to have Thomas in their side in League One, that does not seem realistic, in which case, the Terriers should look to cash in as soon as they can, providing their valuation is met.

This would allow Duff to focus on those players remaining at the club next season and most importantly, invest in new faces that can help their efforts in League One next season.

Jack Rudoni stays

Last but certainly not least, Jack Rudoni staying is certainly something that would leave the new Terriers boss on cloud nine.

Whether or not that is a realistic option is debatable, but nevertheless, Rudoni would be a huge asset for the club in the third tier next campaign and seem to be a good fit for Duff's style of play.

Previously in the third tier, the 22-year-old excelled, boasting an impressive 12 goals and five assists for AFC Wimbledon in 2021/22 - numbers that convinced Huddersfield to sign him in the first place.

Don't get us wrong, the chances are there will be several sides sniffing around Rudoni this summer, but, he is contracted at The John Smith's Stadium for a further two years, with Huddersfield holding an option for a further year, too.

Either way, that contract puts them in a strong position regarding his future, and if he doesn't stay, he is another that could command a decent transfer fee for Duff to rebuild. Win-win situation.