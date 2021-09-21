Rudoni starts: The predicted AFC Wimbledon XI to face Arsenal tomorrow

AFC Wimbledon will be looking to cause a headline-making upset on Wednesday night as the Dons travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Mark Robinson’s side will undoubtedly still be smarting from their narrow home loss at Plough Lane against Plymouth Argyle, with that result going down as only their second defeat across all competitions since the beginning of the campaign.

Despite the defeat there is a brilliant feel good atmosphere at present around SW19 after the Dons saw their loyal supporters return to their spiritual home after the best part of 30 years and there is now genuine optimism that something special can be achieved on the field of play with what is a bright and exuberant young side.

The challenge now for Robinson and his staff will be to find a way to unpick a rejuvenated Arsenal side as Wimbledon look to pull off another famous cup upset.

Here, we take a look at the predicted starting eleven that the Dons could set out against the Gunners for this London derby as North takes on South in the capital.

Nik Tzanev will once again keep his place between the sticks after not only securing his spot as Wimbledon’s undisputed number one goalkeeper but also committing his long term future to the Dons by signing a new contract recently.

The back four should also remain unchanged from the defeat to Plymouth at the weekend with Henry Lawrence and Cheye Alexander providing width from the full back positions, whilst Will Nightingale and Ben Heneghan look to remain solid against the Arsenal attack.

In midfield the impressive duo of Anthony Hartigan and captain Alex Woodyard will look to dominate in the centre of the park as a double pivot, with both players liking to drift wide in order to create angles to switch the play with long raking passes out to the flanks.

Are these 22 AFC Wimbledon stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Wimbledon only won one game in pre-season. Real Fake

Ayoub Assal and Luke McCormick should be joined by the returning Jack Rudoni, who was sidelined at the weekend due to an ongoing injury problem.

The trio will look to provide support to lone striker Aaron Pressley at every given opportunity, with the likes of Assal and Rudoni liking to drift into the centre forward position when required in order to form a makeshift front two.

It is the movement of this front four and the full backs that make Wimbledon so threatening when in possession, however the Gunners will have to be wary of the threat posed at set pieces, with the Dons having excelled in that department up to this point.

It certainly promises to be an intriguing cup tie tomorrow under the lights at the Emirates Stadium between these two sides, with Wimbledon likely to be backed by over 7000 travelling fans.