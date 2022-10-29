Rudoni 8/10, David Kasumu excels: Huddersfield Town player ratings following 1-0 win v Millwall

Huddersfield Town recorded a 1-0 win over Millwall at the John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon, moving off the foot of the Championship table in the process.

Yuta Nakayama’s early goal was the difference, with Mark Fotheringham’s side proving to be defensively solid after that and probably deserving of more goals.

It’s undoubtedly a positive afternoon for Huddersfield in a season that’s not delivered much of that.

Here’s how we rated Huddersfield’s players:

Lee Nicholls – 7: Had very little to do but, when he did, he kept his composure. Really good reaction to deny Tyler Burey at a moment when hearts were in mouths.

Ollie Turton – 6: A really steady start defensively and in possession. Only lasted 30 minutes, though, before hobbling off.

Michal Helik – 8: Battled with Bradshaw early on and got the better of that contest. Cleared with his head, cleared with his feet and really deserved this clean sheet.

Tom Lees – 7: Took no risks and, like Helik, made a lot of important contributions in the air and on the ground. Organised the side magnificently from centre-back.

Yuta Nakayama – 7: Won the game with a goal you can question whether he meant or not, but that doesn’t matter. Did plenty of good work defensively on top of his goal.

David Kasumu – 8: Brings an incredible amount of energy in the midfield, epitomising everything Fotheringham says he wants from his side. Highlight was a quality recovering tackle on Burey.

Etienne Camara – 7: Another very strong showing from the young midfielder, who broke up play well and used possession wisely. The perfect partner for Kasumu right now.

Sorba Thomas – 7: Set-piece caused a number of problems but his delivery in open play wasn’t as impactful as it can be. Still playing with a bucketload of passion, which is going to be important.

Jack Rudoni – 8: Picked up good pockets of space from the No.10 position and brought so much with his performance. That wasn’t reward with the goal or assist it deserved.

Ben Jackson – 7: Started high and wide on the left where he did well, before reverting to right-back where he also did well. Has been a huge positive during Fotheringham’s tenure so far, wherever he’s been asked to play.

Danny Ward – 6: Battled hard with two towering centre-backs in Jake Cooper and Charlie Cresswell, bringing Huddersfield’s other attackers into the game. Starved of quality chances, flashing wide just after the hour.

Subs:

Duane Holmes – 7: Dipping effort forced a save from Long and his cross should’ve been converted by Thomas in a really lively outing off the bench.

Jordan Rhodes – 6: Forced a save from Long with a rising left-foot effort and went close again when the Millwall goalkeeper was caught off his line. Useful impact.

Will Boyle – n/a: On to see out the game, which he helped to do.