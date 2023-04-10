Huddersfield Town surrendered a 2-0 lead against Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon, drawing 2-2 with the play-off hopefuls.

Matty Pearson's header and Jack Rudoni's close range finish had Neil Warnock's side in a 2-0 lead inside the opening 25 minutes.

However, Joe Rankin-Costello led the Blackburn fightback, scoring minutes after half-time and then forcing Tomas Vaclik into a string of second-half saves, before Ryan Hedges bundled in an equaliser at the start of stoppage time.

Huddersfield Town player ratings v Blackburn

It's a fifth game unbeaten for Huddersfield, still, with today another mammoth effort from Warnock's squad.

Here's how we rated them:

Tomas Vaclik - 8: The Huddersfield goalkeeper produced a number of impressive saves and, ultimately, kept the Terriers in the game in the second-half. Maybe he will be disappointed with Blackburn's equaliser as he parried the ball into Hedges' path rather than to safety.

Matty Pearson - 7: A tough afternoon man-marking Ben Brereton Diaz and, naturally, that battle swung both ways. Scored his fourth goal in three games and had good moments defensively.

Tom Lees - 8: Battled extremely hard in defence, producing some big blocks and clearances. Was blooded and bruised by full-time.

Michal Helik - 8: A lot like Lees in that he put his head and foot in wherever possible. Part of a trio of excellent defensive performances.

Josh Ruffels - 7: Dug in with the rest of the back-four.

David Kasumu - 7: Wasted some pretty good opportunities to punish Blackburn on the break but worked tirelessly in the middle of the park.

Jonathan Hogg - 8: Did plenty of good work in central midfield in what was a real captain's performance. Will have been disappointed not to score from a Rudoni free-kick.

Joe Hungbo - 7: Did well to tee up Rudoni’s goal with some brilliant wing-play. Didn’t quite manage to find that level after half-time but a telling contribution was what mattered.

Jack Rudoni - 7: A second goal in as many games after some good movement to convert Hungbo's cross. Works so hard for the team and is clearly very important to Warnock.

Josh Koroma - 6: Had some decent moments carrying possession forwards and worked hard. Lost Rankin-Costello for his goal, though.

Danny Ward - 6: Offered a presence leading the line and it’s very difficult to argue with the shift he continues to put in for Warnock.

Subs

Nicholas Bilokapic

Scott High - n/a: On late for Koroma.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Tyreece Simpson

Ben Jackson - 5: Replaced Hungbo as Huddersfield aimed to stem Blackburn's flow.

Kian Harratt - n/a: On late to replace Ward.

Matt Lowton