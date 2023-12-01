Highlights Birmingham City has lost five out of seven games since Wayne Rooney became manager, resulting in a slip to 16th in the Championship table.

Rotherham United, currently ranked 23rd, presents a big opportunity for Birmingham City to earn three crucial points.

The suggested Birmingham City starting lineup includes potential changes, such as Neil Etheridge in goal and Juninho Bacuna in attacking midfield, to improve their chances of winning.

Birmingham City will be looking to bounce back from another defeat on Saturday afternoon, when they host Rotherham United at St Andrew's.

The Blues were beaten 4-2 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night, meaning they have now lost five of their seven games since Wayne Rooney was appointed manager.

That runs has seen the club slip to 16th in the Championship table, however, there were at least positives to be taken for the Midlands club, from their performance against Rovers, if not result.

Birmingham City record under Wayne Rooney Game Opponent Result Scoreline 1 Middlesbrough Lost 1-0 2 Hull City Lost 2-0 3 Southampton Lost 3-1 4 Ipswich Town Drew 2-2 5 Sunderland Lost 3-1 6 Sheffield Wednesday Won 2-1 7 Blackburn Rovers Lost 4-2 As of 30th November 2023

Rotherham meanwhile, currently sit 23rd in the second-tier standings, seven points from safety, and have taken just one point from nine league games away from home since the start of the campaign.

As a result, this could be a big opportunity for Rooney's side to get an important three points on the board this weekend.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Birmingham City starting lineup that Rooney could name to try and get that win against Rotherham - using the 4-2-3-1 formation they have often employed this season - right here.

Goalkeeper: Neil Etheridge

First choice goalkeeper John Ruddy has come under scrutiny recently, and had a night to forget at Ewood Park, where he was culpable for several Blackburn goals. As a result, you wonder whether Rooney may be tempted to make a change between the posts to avoid that situation again, by giving Etheridge his first league outing of the campaign.

Left-Back: Lee Buchanan

After a spell out through injury, Buchanan has returned to the starting lineup for the Blues' last two games, and looks the best choice to retain his place on the left-hand side of defence against the Millers.

Centre Back: Dion Sanderson

As captain, Sanderson is one player who those connected with Birmingham will no doubt be looking to as a source of leadership when it comes to getting them out of this challenging run they are currently on.

Centre Back: Ethan Laird

Cremonese loanne Emanuel Aiwu endured another tough night on Wednesday, and as a result, with Kevin Long still out injured, right-back Ethan Laird may step into this role for this one, just as he did from the bench at Blackburn in midweek.

Right-Back: Cody Drameh

Leeds loanee Drameh is one player who has consistently shown how good he can be at this level for a number of clubs, so he is one Rooney ought to be ready to rely on in this role again on Saturday.

Centre Midfield: Jordan James

James has forced his way back into the starting XI at Birmingham, where he has been a reliable performer, so it may be no huge surprise if he keeps his place in the side for this one.

Centre Midfield: Koji Miyoshi

In a game such as this that Birmingham ought to be targeting for the win, the extra attacking spark Miyoshi provides from midfield could certainly be useful, so you wonder whether he may get the nod ahead of Krystian Bielik for this one.

Left-Wing: Siriki Dembele

Amid the frustration of Wednesday's result, Dembele served another reminder of how good he can be for the Blues, scoring two stunning goals to get them back into the game for a period, having also rattled the bar with the score at 0-0. That sort of threat means he surely keeps his place in the side for this one.

Attacking Midfield: Juninho Bacuna

Bacuna has been a regular for Birmingham in the Championship this season, and he should be another who keeps his place in the XI for this one, given his ability to make things happen in attack.

Right Wing: Jay Stansfield

As Birmingham's joint-top scorer in the Championship this season with five goals, Fulham loanee Stansfield is another who it would surely make sense for Rooney to start with as he goes in search of victory on Saturday.

Centre Forward: Lukas Jutkiewicz

Jutkiewicz started in the league for just the second time this season against Blackburn, but given the experience and presence he offers to Birmingham, he could be good option to lead the line again in a match sucg as this one.