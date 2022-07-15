Ruddy, Mooy, Simmonds: The latest Birmingham City news headlines you might have missed

After Birmingham City finished 20th in the league last season, at first it looked as though Lee Bowyer had managed to keep his job for the new season.

However, the club recently made the decision to dismiss the manager from his duties and John Eustace was appointed in his place.

As the new season quickly approaches, there seems to be a fair bit of uncertainty around the club regarding the ownership and transfer business at the club so far has been quite slow.

Nevertheless, fans will be hoping the club can get in some sort of shape before the new season arrives and with that in mind, here we take a look at the latest news coming out of St Andrew’s.

John Ruddy

Yesterday, the club announced the signing of John Ruddy on a one year deal.

The 35-year-old was released by Wolves this summer after spending the last five years at the club although has played back-up for four seasons following his side’s promotion to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Ruddy is full of experience and last time out in the Championship was able to secure 24 clean sheets.

As it stands Neil Etheridge is the only other goalkeeper on the books going into the new season which will have been disappointing for Blues fans to see after Matija Sarkic had a brilliant loan spell with them last season.

However, you can see Ruddy being preferred as the starting goalkeeper as it stands, something which will surely bring some more confidence to the fans.

Aaron Mooy

As per a Twitter update from reporter Mike McGrath, Birmingham are one of a number of sides in the Championship considering a move for former Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy.

After achieving promotion with the Terriers in 2017 and spending two years in the Premier League, Mooy spent a season with Brighton before moving to China playing for Shanghai Port.

However, with a World Cup coming up later in the year, it seems as though the 31-year-old is keen to make the move back to England now.

The Blues face some tough competition here with sides such as Middlesbrough and Norwich, who will both be chasing promotion, also interested in gaining his services.

However, given the uncertainty of the shape Mooy will be in in comparison to his last spell in England, the Blues could convince him on this one if they could offer him more guaranteed playing time.

Keyendrah Simmonds

Simmonds joined Birmingham at the start of 2021 after he had been part of Manchester City’s academy set-up.

However, since joining St Andrew’s, the 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact and as a result has just two first team appearances to his name so far.

However, according to The Star, League One clubs Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Oxford United are all interested in gaining the services of the forward this summer.

The youngster still has a year left on his contract with the Blues but The Star’s report suggests that the club could allow him to leave on a free this summer.

Although the forward may have potential, it doesn’t feel as though Birmingham is currently the right environment for him to grow and a step down a league could do the player some god.