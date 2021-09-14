Rubin Colwill starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Coventry City tomorrow

Cardiff City condemned Nottingham Forest to a fifth defeat in six last time out and will be looking to build on that in their trip to the CBS Arena on Wednesday.

Coventry City have won all three of their league home matches so far and made light work of Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough on Saturday. There are similarities between Boro and this Cardiff side, with both teams excelling at defensive and attacking set pieces.

Mark Robins will be wary of that threat but also the one that Rubin Colwill poses after the 19-year-old’s match winning brace at the City Ground on Sunday.

We are predicting three changes to the XI that started at Forest for the Bluebirds, with Ryan Giles, Joe Ralls, Lee Tomlin and Isaac Vassell expected to remain unavailable for the encounter…

Tom Sang replaces Perry Ng at right wing back, the pair have been rotating a fair bit already this season and with Ng getting the start on Sunday it seems natural that Sang will slot in to face the Sky Blues.

Are each of these 18 celebrities a Cardiff City supporter or not?

1 of 18 Ruth Jones Yes No

Rubin Colwill replaces fellow youngster Sam Bowen who made his Championship debut off the right flank at the City Ground.

Lastly Kieffer Moore is restored to the line-up, possibly missing the Forest match from the start due to his international exertions with Wales, he comes in for James Collins.