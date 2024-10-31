This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Cardiff City have only been focusing on their managerial situation in recent months, but with the January transfer window around the corner, many different elements could come to fruition.

It's been a fairly disappointing season for the Bluebirds so far this campaign. Omer Riza has come along and sparked some life into it, as the squad is beginning to gel after a nightmare start under Erol Bulut.

January could be crucial for Cardiff in remaining in the Championship, with the potential for new signings but also significant exits.

Many of the current squad warrant interest from clubs after their upwards trajectory and Cardiff will have to manage this window effectively.

Quiet January window predicted at Cardiff City

Premier League interest in Rubin Colwill could still emerge though

FLW's Cardiff City fan pundit, Jack Price, has predicted two potential scenarios that could happen at the club in the upcoming transfer window, including how Rubin Colwill could see Ipswich Town or Southampton reignite their interest in him.

Price said: "To be honest, I am expecting a rather quiet window at Cardiff as we probably don't need to make wholesale improvements to the playing squad, and we cleared house pretty well in the summer by getting rid of a lot of dead wood.

"There are still a few scenarios that I can see happening. The first one being Rubin Colwill earning Premier League interest.

"It would come as no surprise whatsoever, a lot of Cardiff fans have resided to the fact he is going to have admiration elsewhere, which is inevitable with the performances he is putting up recently.

"He's had interest from the likes of Ipswich Town and Russell Martin is a massive fan, and he could bid for him to come to Southampton if he's still in a job.

"He's definitely a Premier League player in the making, and as I've said before, he's growing in confidence and that's making it increasingly difficult to keep hold of him.

"When you have a player of his talent, it's inevitable he'll gain interest."

When it comes to incomings, Price can see Cardiff being drawn to the Premier League loan market.

"The second scenario I can see happening, I would like to predict that we'll go again in the Premier League loan market," he continued.

"Bulut didn't utilise it in the summer, and I think we could do with a striker, and another winger, with that said, we should take a look at the loan market. Many Championship clubs decided on bringing in loan players in the summer, and we didn't.

"I think we've suffered because of this. We've previously had great success in bringing in loans from the top flight. Ryan Giles, Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh and, most notably, for me, Jaden Philogene, who was absolutely phenomenal.

"You can strengthen your squad with Premier League players at a low-cost most of the time. We'd be stupid not to have a look at it."

Cardiff should add to squad

It might be crucial to their survival chance

Cardiff's recent turn in form under Riza has been positive, but it is far from the finished article. The squad has found a good structure in how they're playing, especially defensively, having only conceded one goal in their last five Championship games.

Cardiff City's last five games in the Championship Opposition Score West Brom 0-0 Portsmouth 2-0 Plymouth Argyle 5-0 Bristol City 1-1 Millwall 1-0

Add to this, their youth products are shining in Rubin Colwill and Alex Robertson, but more squad depth could be needed, as well as the obvious point of retaining Colwill if that predicted Premier League interest comes back around.

Competition up front could be the way to go for Riza. Callum Robinson has been in decent form, but a loan from the Premier League will not only provide competition which Yakou Meite isn't providing, but also development for said player.

Riza is performing well with the squad whilst also integrating youngsters, which has been seen as a policy for the Bluebirds over the years.

A loan addition from the Premier League could be considered minimal, but could go a long way in Cardiff's status in the Championship.