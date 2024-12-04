Reading boss Ruben Selles has revealed that he's happy at the Select Car Leasing Stadium at this point despite interest from other teams.

Speaking to Reading Chronicle journalist James Earnshaw, his comments may come as a relief for Royals fans, who will be desperate not to lose him after seeing him guide the team into the top six.

The Royals secured an impressive 3-0 home win against Cambridge United last night to launch themselves into the promotion mix, but it's unclear how long this success will last.

Firstly, the Berkshire outfit could potentially be forced into selling key players if cash flow issues remain in January, with a takeover yet to be completed.

And secondly, Selles has been linked with a move away from Berkshire in recent times, with Cardiff City and Hull City both being linked with moves for the Spanish coach.

The Bluebirds haven't had a manager in place since Erol Bulut's departure back in September, with Omer Riza still in temporary charge of the Welsh outfit.

Riza had made an excellent start to his caretaker spell, but results haven't always gone his way and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered the role on a permanent basis.

The Tigers, meanwhile, sacked Tim Walter during the latter stages of last month after a poor start to the season, and Acun Ilicali will be looking for someone to come in and steer his team away from relegation danger.

Ruben Selles outlines stance on Reading FC future

The Royals are going through ownership issues at this stage, with a takeover not yet being completed, but he is still happy in Berkshire at this stage.

He told Reading Chronicle journalist Earnshaw:

More to follow...