Highlights Reading FC are currently struggling in League One and are winless in their last eight league games, sitting at the bottom of the table and seven points from safety.

The club has faced off-field issues, including a six-point deduction and monetary concerns that have led to winding-up petitions and a hearing against owner Dai Yongge.

Despite the poor form, manager Ruben Selles remains committed to the club and believes they can recover the points needed to secure safety over the course of the season. However, there are questions about Selles' ability to keep the club in the division, given his record and recent decision-making.

It has been a tough start to life in League One for Reading.

The Royals were relegated from the Championship last season following a six-point deduction, and amid further off-the-field issues, they are struggling in the third tier.

Reading are now winless in their last eight league games after they drew 1-1 with managerless Bristol Rovers at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday night, with Chris Martin's second half equaliser salvaging a point for the Gas after Sam Smith had put the hosts in front before the break.

Ruben Selles' side currently sit bottom of the table, and they are seven points from safety after a four-point deduction.

League One Table (As it stands November 8th) Team P GD Pts 17 Wigan Athletic 16 4 17 18 Exeter City 15 -7 17 19 Shrewsbury Town 16 -13 17 20 Northampton Town 15 -6 14 21 Carlisle United 16 -6 14 22 Fleetwood Town 15 -10 13 23 Cheltenham Town 15 -18 8 24 Reading 15 -12 7

The club were referred to an independent disciplinary commission by the EFL last week for the "continued non-payment of monies owed to HMRC", although owner Dai Yongge is now said to have paid HMRC in full.

Proceedings against Yongge are continuing "following the failure to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the Club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated account", with a hearing set to take place at the end of November, while the club was hit with a second winding-up petition last week.

However, there could be some positive news on the horizon as former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly looking into buying the club.

Given Reading's poor form on the pitch, pressure is increasing on Selles, but the Spaniard seemed to indicate he is committed to the club for the long-term.

What did Ruben Selles say?

After the draw against Rovers on Tuesday night, Selles insists he is not yet concerned by the club's league position, and he stressed his belief that his side can pick up the points they need over the course of the season to secure safety.

"I'm not concerned yet, it's a long season. We've not been on a good run, but in the long-term we can recover the points and be out of the relegation positions," Selles told journalist Ji-Min Lee.

Selles' continued commitment to the club is commendable considering all the challenges he has faced since his arrival in Berkshire this summer, and many managers may have walked away by now.

It is a positive for the Royals that Selles is likely to remain loyal, and it will help to provide some much-needed stability at the club, while his confidence that his side will survive should keep morale high in the squad.

However, there are huge question marks over whether the 40-year-old is the right man to keep the club in the division.

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

Should Ruben Selles be given more time at Reading?

Selles should be given plenty of latitude given the tough conditions he is working in, but his record as Reading manager is undoubtedly concerning.

He has won seven, drawn three and lost 10 of his 20 games in charge of the Royals so far, with only three of those victories coming in the league, and while the points deduction has been damaging, his side would still be in the relegation zone even with the extra four points.

Selles failed to keep Southampton in the Premier League last season, winning just two of his 17 games in charge, and he is once again struggling to make an impact in a relegation battle.

When drawing 1-1 with Bristol Rovers in midweek, Selles opted against bringing on top scorer Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan until the 81st minute, while another of the club's leading marksmen, Dom Ballard, remained an unused substitute.

Selles also left talented youngster Caylan Vickers out of the squad entirely, and those decisions will lead to further scrutiny from Royals supporters.

Yongge is unlikely to make a managerial change while looking to sell the club, and Selles arguably does deserve more time, but it is crucial he picks up three points against Shrewsbury, who have lost their last three league games, on Saturday.