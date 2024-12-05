Ruben Selles has reportedly been to Reading FC training ground to say his goodbyes as he prepares to make the switch to becoming Hull City's manager.

This latest news on the Selles, Hull situation has been reported by the Reading Chronicle. They have said that the Spaniard is set to join the Tigers and that he has already been to the Bearwood training ground today (Thursday, 5th December) to bid farewell to all the players and staff that he worked with.

Hull Live reported earlier in the morning that the deal that would see the former Southampton boss become Tim Walter's successor was near to completion. It now just appears to be a matter of time until Selles officially takes over at the MKM Stadium.

If the Reading boss departs before the Royals' next game against League One leaders, Wycombe Wanderers, which he seems likely to, then he will have left them in a much more stable place than he found them: sixth in the table and looking like a real play-off contender. That may change with his departure.

More to follow...