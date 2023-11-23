Highlights Reading boss Ruben Selles reveals his assistant Andrew Sparkes has turned down the opportunity to join Sheffield Wednesday, a relief for the struggling team.

Sheffield Wednesday already hired a new goalkeeping coach, Sal Bibbo, as part of their efforts to improve their performance.

Reading continues to face financial difficulties and a potential points deduction, but Selles must focus on getting results to close the ten-point gap to safety.

Reading boss Ruben Selles has revealed that his assistant Andrew Sparkes has turned down the chance to join Sheffield Wednesday.

Andrew Sparkes turns down Sheffield Wednesday

It has been a hectic period for the Owls since they won promotion back to the Championship, with Darren Moore departing and Xisco Munoz named as his successor.

The former Watford boss struggled at Hillsborough, so he was sacked just months after his appointment, and Danny Rohl is now in charge.

It appears the German will be backed, whilst the Owls are also making off-field changes to support the new head coach, and a new head of recruitment is expected to arrive ahead of the January window.

As well as that, Rohl has brought in his backroom team to help him at Wednesday, but he had been on the lookout for a goalkeeping coach.

And, whilst Sal Bibbo has landed the role, Reading boss Ruben Selles revealed to journalist James Earnshaw that his assistant Sparkes had been approached about moving to Yorkshire, but he rejected the opportunity.

“We gave him the freedom to speak with them, but he is committed to us and decided to not go through. He is happy with us.”

How big a boost is this for Reading?

There’s no doubt it would have been a real blow for Selles if he lost his assistant, as he obviously values the input of Sparkes, and with Reading struggling right now, this would be another problem that the boss didn’t need.

So, keeping hold of Sparkes will be a relief, and it ensures that they can continue to try and focus on football, even if it’s difficult given all the off-field uncertainty.

Related Ex-Bolton Wanderers chairman linked with potential Reading FC takeover A party linked with Ken Anderson could potentially be in the race to purchase the Royals.

But, this shows that Sparkes is committed to helping Reading, and they will be hoping that they can turn the corner as they look to try and climb out of the relegation zone, even if it’s going to be very tough.

What does this mean for Sheffield Wednesday?

As mentioned, Wednesday have already found a new goalkeeping coach, with Bibbo taking the role this week, and he arrives with good pedigree, having previously worked for Arsenal.

His appointment means Nicky Weaver has reverted to his role with the academy, and Bibbo will be helping the likes of Cameron Dawson and Devis Vasquez, who are competing for the number one shirt in the XI.

So, the setup is sorted at Wednesday, and Rohl will hope the setup will bring positive results for the Owls after a tough start to life at Hillsborough, with the side also bottom of the league.

What next for Reading?

As we know, there are a lot of problems at Reading financially, with the points deduction from last season contributing to their relegation to the third tier.

Obviously, those issues haven’t gone away, and they’ve already lost four points, with more penalties potentially on the way after the late payment to HMRC for a tax bill.

There is hope that Dai Yongge sells the club, and there are several interested parties, but, in the short-term, Selles has to try and get results as they look to close the ten-point gap to safety.

Reading are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Wycombe Wanderers.