Highlights Reading boss Ruben Selles has been assured that all club staff will be paid on time, preventing another points deduction.

Reading's financial issues have led to past points deductions and their current position in the bottom four.

Although a takeover may be on the horizon, for now, Selles must focus on getting more points on the board and climbing out of the relegation zone.

Reading boss Ruben Selles has confirmed that he has been told all at the club will be paid on time tomorrow, which would prevent another points deduction.

Reading’s financial woes continue

It’s no secret that the Royals have had plenty of issues in the past 18 months or so, with Dai Yongge’s failure to pay wages on time, along with the club not sticking to an agreed business plan, contributing to past points deductions.

The penalty applied last season was the key reason Reading suffered relegation to the Championship, and they’ve already been hit with a four point deduction in the current campaign, which has left Selles’ side in the bottom four.

It had been claimed that yet another deduction could be on the horizon if the wages weren’t paid on time this month, which was the fear.

However, in a positive development, BBC reporter Tim Dellor has revealed that Selles has been given assurances the money will be paid.

“Good news for Reading fans - The Reading manager Ruben Selles has been told they WILL be paid on time tomorrow. If that’s the case there won’t be a points deduction. In the past I haven’t considered staff being paid at the end of the month newsworthy.”

What does this mean for Reading?

As outlined above, in the short-term it means they will not be hit with another penalty, which would obviously be a massive relief for Selles.

He has already had to deal with so much in a short space of a time, and it’s demoralising for the boss and the players when they lose points, and it changes the aims and ambitions for the team.

So, whilst it shouldn’t be praised that wages are paid on time, this is the news that the League One side needed right now.

Will Reading be taken over?

In the bigger picture, you get the feeling under Yongge that more issues could arise in the coming weeks or months, and all connected to Reading are just hoping that a takeover goes through.

There was some reason for optimism earlier this week, as the Telegraph stated several parties are in talks to buy the Berkshire outfit, with one group thought to be in ‘advanced’ negotiations. So, it will be interesting to see how it progresses, and whether a deal can get done.

The fans have regularly been protesting at games as they look to get Yongge to sell.

What next for Reading?

Selles has to focus on football, and he will know that the side need to get more points on the board as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

There have been some highs and lows already this season, with the win over promotion favourites Bolton followed by a hammering at Blackpool demonstrating the unpredictability of this team.

Overall though, Selles and the players deserve credit for the way they are coping with all the off-field noise, and they are back in action on Saturday when they host Burton Albion.