Highlights Reading manager Ruben Selles has been reassured by owner Dai Yongge that the club's outstanding HMRC debt will be paid.

The club is facing a potential transfer embargo for three windows, including this one.

The Royals need to strengthen their squad in several positions before the season begins, but their current restrictions will prevent them from doing that.

Reading manager Ruben Selles has revealed he has been reassured by owner Dai Yongge that the club's outstanding HMRC debt will be paid, speaking to Reading Today.

The Royals could now be under a transfer embargo for three windows (including this one) after this latest tax bill saga, with the club being placed under another embargo on Friday, just a short time after it had been lifted after the last HMRC issue was dealt with.

During the time between these two embargoes, the Berkshire outfit were able to sign four players and get a new deal for Amadou Mbengue over the line, but they are still severely short of options in many positions.

How's Reading's squad shaping up for the new season?

Although the Royals already have some goalkeeping options at their disposal, they could definitely benefit from bringing in a new number one if Jokull Andresson isn't going to be the Berkshire side's starter for the 2023/24 campaign.

They could also benefit from bringing in a more experienced left-back option and strengthening their central defence with an alternative option, with Sam Hutchinson not guaranteed to remain fit.

Hutchinson could also play in central midfield, where the Royals may also benefit from adding another option or two. Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing may have signed - but Ovie Ejaria isn't available and the likes of Jay Senga and Michael Craig are still young.

Having more wide options could also be useful - and the forward department needs strengthening regardless of how bad Sam Smith's injury is.

Quite frankly, the Royals aren't ready for the new campaign and need to perform miracles in the transfer market before Saturday if they want to have any chance of beating Peterborough United.

Unfortunately, their current restrictions will hamper their efforts unless the issue is sorted soon.

What did Ruben Selles say about the HMRC issue?

This latest HMRC debt is a real worry for Reading fans who will want to see their side build a competitive squad for their upcoming campaign.

Selles, however, has been reassured that this issue will be sorted, saying: "We are not ready. We need more support, more players [for the new season].

"Right now, we are not ready. I have had contact with him (Dai Yongge).

"They told me it is going to be paid and we’re waiting for that to be done."

How important is it for Reading that the HMRC debt is settled?

The Royals already find themselves in hot water with the EFL and with this in mind, they need to get this debt paid as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, the Berkshire outfit are showing signs that they have liquidity problems, with the club failing to pay things on time.

Not only is HMRC an issue, but also the fact they didn't pay their players on time and in full on three occasions last season, which is worrying.

Regardless of the reason(s) why these payments have been late, the owner needs to sell up if he can't fulfil his obligations.

And it comes as no surprise that a campaign called 'Sell Before We Dai' has been set up by five Reading fan groups, with those involved calling for Mr Dai to sell the football club.