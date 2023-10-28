Highlights Reading FC is currently experiencing a disastrous season both on and off the field, with financial struggles and poor performances leading to a possible second consecutive relegation.

Despite signing 13 new players during the transfer window, Reading has failed to impress fans with their on-pitch performances, resulting in a winless streak of six games and four consecutive losses.

Manager Ruben Selles remains confident in his position, stating that it is not his decision to determine his future at the club. He is solely focused on helping the team move forward and win matches.

Reading boss Ruben Selles has spoken out regarding his own situation at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as the club continues to struggle both on and off the field at the beginning of this 2023/24 campaign.

How have Reading performed so far this season?

After a demise that saw the Royals fall from third place in the Championship this time last year to a first season at League One level since 2001/02, this current campaign has been nothing short of disastrous, and we're only three months in.

Despite the club's well-documented financial struggles, Selles was able to add to his squad into his own after 13 incomings in the transfer window, but on-pitch matters haven't given the club's long-suffering supporters much to shout about either.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

Although this wasn't helped by two separate point deductions, if those points were added back onto the side's current tally they would remain in 23rd place and stare the possibility of a second consecutive relegation right in the face.

Selles' side are currently winless in six, as well as losing their last four in a row, with the latest a damming 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Fleetwood Town on Tuesday after Josh Vela's 92nd-minute winner. Reading created 18 chances in the encounter, but only amassing five shots on goal emphasises one of many problems facing the former Southampton boss.

The defensive record is also a major concern, especially with the likes of David Button and Harlee Dean to call upon. Keeping one clean sheet in the previous nine league games has given the side a mountain to climb if they are to escape from this perilous position.

"I am not..." - Selles on managerial position

The Spanish head coach still holds a belief that his position isn't under threat despite recording just one point from a possible fifteen in the latest cluster of matches.

"I know how football works." Selles told the BBC.

"If you don't win football matches you are at risk of being sacked and that is part of the sport."

The 40-year-old stated that his sole focus is to help the side move in the right direction, as the decision is for others at the club to make.

"If it happens, it happens, it is not for me to make that decision, we will just keep trying to make this team move forward and try and win matches, which is something we are lacking right now.

"I am not concerned about my position," he concluded.

What next for Reading?

Whilst the side need to make up ground imminently, their assignment this weekend won't fill many of a Royals persuasion with much confidence.

John Mousinho's Portsmouth side make the short trip north to Berkshire as the only third tier side to maintain an unbeaten record, with nine victories and five draws from their opening 14 games, sitting top of the table with 32 points.

Reading supporters will also continue to show their disapproval of Dai Yongge's running of the club with a protest march pre-match, having already voiced their discontent at previous home matches urging the Chinese to sell the club.