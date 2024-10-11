Reading boss Ruben Selles has admitted that he doesn't know what the future holds for him, amid links to the Cardiff City job.

Speaking at a Reading FC FPA event, which was attended by the Reading Chronicle, Selles didn't give too much away about his future, but did say that the current situation at the Select Car Leasing Stadium isn't sustainable in the long term.

The Royals have been up for sale for a considerable amount of time now - and it previously looked as though ex-Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig was going to complete a deal to buy the League One side.

However, a deal collapsed and after that happened, Selles hinted that he was considering his future in Berkshire.

There have been some positive developments since then, with a new party entering exclusivity to purchase the club.

In a further boost, they are reportedly aware of a bank loan issue that blocked a previous sale, and this is a barrier they can overcome in their quest to buy the Berkshire outfit.

The staff, fans and players will be hoping that a takeover can be sealed as quickly as possible, with certainty needed if the Royals are to push on in the coming months and years.

The club were deducted six points last season due to late wage and HMRC payments and current owner Dai Yongge's failure to deposit enough money into a club account - and have been deducted 18 points in total in the past three years.

With this in mind, the Dai era has to come to an end quickly to prevent further unrest at the SCL Stadium.

Ruben Selles speaks out on his Reading FC future

Many fans have voiced their concerns on social media regarding Selles' future, not just because of the uncertainty at the club, but also because he's recently been linked with the Cardiff job.

And recent comments from the Royals' boss at the club's FPA event last month may not have done much to ease these fears.

Speaking about his future, Selles said (quotes transcribed by the Reading Chronicle): "The ‘project’ is some word that is not the case of what we’re doing right now- we are surviving.

"In December last year, I forfeited my wages and there was no money to pay the technical staff fully before Christmas. I told my agent that you need to keep an eye in case somebody asks because we don’t know where this situation is going.

"I have my compromise; I think my compromise with Reading fans and the club cannot be doubted.

"When it’s about other clubs, I let my agent talk because if the moment arrives tomorrow, in two months or in a year, the first thing I would like to be is respectful to Reading.

"Right now, we are just surviving here, and I am giving 100 per cent every time but I don’t know what the future is going to be for Reading or myself because the situation is not sustainable in the long-term."

Reading FC fans will be hoping to see Ruben Selles stay

The Royals have done fairly well since Selles came in, considering the circumstances.

He has worked well with a young set of players and at home, he has been able to squeeze the best out of the team.

Unfortunately, their form away from home hasn't been brilliant for much of his time in charge, and it's something that simply must improve.

However, they aren't in the worst league position at this stage, and they have something to build on following a very difficult set of fixtures.

League One table (15th-17th) (As of October 11th, 2024) P GD Pts 15 Wigan Athletic 10 4 13 16 Reading 9 -1 13 17 Rotherham United 10 -2 13

Many fans will hope that Selles will be the man to lead them into their games in the coming months.