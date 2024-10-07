Reading would have been disappointed to have lost 2-1 against Rotherham United last weekend.

Securing back-to-back home wins, they would have had plenty of confidence ahead of their trip to South Yorkshire, and they even took the lead against the Millers through Lewis Wing's free-kick.

But the Royals capitulated during the early stages of the second half and with the Berkshire side falling to a 2-1 loss, that has disrupted their momentum.

However, fans will take six out of nine points from their last three games, especially in their current circumstances with their ownership situation remaining unclear.

It could definitely be argued that their home form has carried them this term, like it did last season.

They may have suffered a disappointing 1-0 home loss against Leyton Orient last month, but that has been their only loss at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far this season and they only suffered a defeat in that game due to a major goalkeeping error.

In fairness to Coniah Boyce-Clarke, the Royals weren't brilliant that day, but they could and probably should have picked up a point from that clash.

Winning against Wigan Athletic, Charlton, Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion in Berkshire, they are doing enough in Berkshire to keep themselves in a respectable position.

But away from the SCL Stadium, it's a different story.

Reading FC's away form must improve

When they managed to take a point away from their opening day clash at St Andrew's against Birmingham City, they looked set to enjoy a much more fruitful season on the road.

Blues are the strongest team in the league this term but the Royals held their own and were decent value for their point.

Unfortunately, they were unable to back that up against Wrexham, doing well during the early stages of the game but falling to a 3-0 defeat in the end.

Phil Parkinson's side are also promotion competitors and their loss in North Wales can be forgiven, but they should have capitalised on their moments during the early stages of the game.

They struggled to deal with the Welsh side's threat from out wide for some of that game - and the Royals could have done better on at least two of the goals.

Selles' side should have also done better at Bolton Wanderers, with a couple of unforced errors leading to their 5-2 defeat at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Many people would argue that Wrexham and Bolton are both very difficult away games, and they are correct, but they could and probably should have capitalised on Rotherham's struggles when the two teams faced each other at the AESSEAL New York Stadium last weekend.

The Millers may have won at Cambridge United just a few days prior to their win against the Royals, but Steve Evans' side have struggled a lot this term and when the Royals took the lead, they needed to get at least a point out of the game.

Considering Selles' men won just four league games away from home last season, there are fears that their away record will be poor again this term.

They must try and look to win more points on the road. If the Royals are going to do that though, they must improve their defensive record, because that is a key reason behind their downfall.

Reading's 2024/25 away form so far (league games only) Games 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Losses 3 Goals scored 4 Goals conceded 11 (Figures correct as of October 7th, 2024)

Off-field circumstances may be having an effect on Reading FC's away form

Chem Campbell (pictured above) was the only man to arrive at the SCL Stadium during the summer, despite the fact the Royals released four players and saw three former loanees leave.

Not only this, but Femi Azeez departed too, so the Berkshire side needed a fair few additions during the previous window.

Unfortunately, their ownership situation prevented them from doing more, and it's also the reason why they haven't been able to recruit any free agents.

Their squad depth may be the same at home as it is on the road, but they would benefit from having more senior bench options, because that experience could help them during the latter stages of games when they are trying to hold on to wins or draws.

They also have players playing out of position due to their injuries and lack of squad depth, which isn't helpful, so Selles is operating with one hand tied behind his back at this stage.

Ideally though, they need to try and pick up more points away from home to avoid the possibility of being involved in a relegation scrap.