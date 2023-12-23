Highlights Tax and wages will be paid on time this month, providing temporary relief for Reading FC fans.

The club's financial issues have led to cost-cutting measures, including the elimination of overnight stays for away matches.

Manager Ruben Selles is not expecting any January arrivals.

Reading boss Ruben Selles has revealed that tax and wages will be paid on time this month, speaking to Reading Chronicle journalist James Earnshaw.

Paying HMRC has been the main difficulty for the Royals this year, but non-playing staff weren't paid 100% of their wages in full on time at the end of last month, which prompted supporters to protest against Eastleigh during their FA Cup second round tie.

Anger has continued to grow against owner Dai Yongge - and huge sections of the fanbase are keen to see him sell up as quickly as possible.

But this month, he has managed to find the necessary funds to ensure both HMRC and wages are paid, which will allow fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

However, they know that these cash flow problems could continue to have an effect in the future - and they are facing further sanctions after being charged by the EFL for continuous non-payment of HMRC.

No more overnight stays for Reading FC

In a less promising bit of news for supporters, players will no longer be able to enjoy overnight stays either before or after away matches anymore, which is a real problem for them considering they have some long journeys coming up.

Upcoming trips against Peterborough United and Cheltenham Town aren't too lengthy, but they face trips to the likes of Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town later on in the season.

The decision not to pay for hotels is due to their financial issues and this news may alarm some supporters who aren't just concerned about the impact this could have on results away from home, but also worried about the financial situation at the club.

This further cost-cutting comes after it was revealed that between 17 and 20 employees were at risk of redundancy.

The Royals only brought in a couple of loanees during the summer, with the club focusing on permanent additions.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Bindon LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

With this in mind, the possibility of Dom Ballard (pictured above) going back to Southampton after being ruled out for the rest of the season and Ovie Ejaria's departure, some fans were optimistic about the chances of the club securing a loanee or two next month.

But Selles has revealed that he isn't expecting any additions to come in.

Only one solution to Reading FC's crisis

Mr Dai and Dai Xiu Li clearly need to sell the club.

The cash flow problems don't look to be significantly improving anytime soon and even if they do, too much damage has been done for the pair to carry on.

Finding a credible buyer will be crucial for the Royals because one more bad owner could kill them off for good - but this buyer needs to be found fairly quickly.

The Berkshire side can't afford to keep limping on like this, especially with their League One status on the line.

And giving a period of exclusivity to a suitable buyer needs to be a top priority for the current owners at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.