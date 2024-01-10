Highlights Reading boss disappointed by lack of positive takeover update for supporters, impacting the club's progress.

Controversial owner's mismanagement led to points deductions and relegation, increasing desire for takeover.

Despite recent on-pitch success, a takeover is necessary for the club's progression, leaving boss frustrated and fans hopeful for good news.

Reading boss Ruben Selles has revealed his ‘disappointment’ that he hasn’t been able to provide a positive update to supporters over a potential takeover.

Reading FC takeover latest

It’s no secret that the Royals have had many issues with controversial owner Dai Yongge in recent years, with his mismanagement contributing to several points deductions.

The penalty from the EFL played a big role in their relegation from the Championship last season, whilst further punishments in the current campaign have left Selles’ side in the relegation zone.

Therefore, there is a desire for all connected to the club for a takeover to go through, and it had been hoped that an agreement would be finalised last month with Genevra Associates.

However, Yongge is said to have moved the goalposts late on which has halted the deal, meaning the club remain in their difficult position, which has impacted what Selles can do this month.

And, speaking to the Reading Chronicle after the EFL Trophy defeat to Brighton’s U21 side last night, Selles admitted there are no positive updates for fans at the moment.

“I spoke a little bit about everything in the last couple of days but there is no news that I can communicate. There is nothing. He told me that there is not any news that he could communicate to me.

“I am disappointed because we just had a game and lost. We can talk about what happened on the pitch and we have these kinds of conversations pre-match and post-match every single time. As I told you, we just try to do things day by day. It is all we can do with the situation we have.

“We are disappointed that we lost two important people for the club, we lost in the Academy, we are having problems for hotels. At the end, I get really tired because I can only affect what happens on the pitch. I am just trying to get the club to a better place. I don’t spend much time thinking about if we will be in a better place if we get a new owner, we are just basically trying to get things done.”

Reading are desperate for a change in ownership

Whilst things have picked up a lot on the pitch in the past month or so, with the Royals now firmly in a position where they can stay in League One, the reality is that they need a takeover to progress as a club.

Selles’ comments here show that he is getting frustrated by it all, but he deserves credit for the way he has handled himself, and, as mentioned, he has found the right formula on the pitch recently.

So, that’s all he can concentrate on right now, but the boss, along with all the fans, will be hoping for some good news about a potential takeover as soon as possible.