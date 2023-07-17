Despite their obvious off-field issues in recent months, with a transfer embargo recently placed on them following unpaid bills to HMRC, Reading are starting to make moves in the transfer market in preparation for life in League One.

The Royals, not helped by a six-point deduction from their tally last season, were relegated from the Championship earlier in the year, returning to the third tier for the first time since 2002.

They can operate as normal though by signing players after their embargo was lifted and have added two former Cambridge United forwards to their ranks in the form of Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith, who scored 19 goals between them for the U's last season.

Another potential attacking addition that has been mooted in recent weeks is that of Theo Walcott, who was playing Premier League for Southampton last season but could theoretically drop two divisions to ply his trade for the Royals, who are the closest professional club to where he grew up in Berkshire.

What is Theo Walcott's current situation?

Walcott started a second stint at Southampton in October 2020 when joining on loan from Everton, in a move that became permanent in the summer of 2021.

He played just 12 times in all competitions under Ralph Hasenhuttl though in the 2021-22 season, and he similarly suffered on the sidelines at the start of last season as well.

It was under Selles though in the final three months of the season where Walcott really began to show signs of his former self with regular game-time, scoring twice and assisting another two goals to show that he still had something left to give.

Despite their relegation to the Championship, Southampton decided not to keep Walcott on for another year as he was released when his contract expired last month.

It was reported a number of weeks ago that Walcott was training with Reading after becoming a free agent, but despite claims that a deal was close, no official confirmation has transpired over a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

What has Ruben Selles said regarding Theo Walcott's situation?

The situation has now been cleared up by Reading head coach Ruben Selles, who of course utilised Walcott a lot in the final part of the 2022-23 season when interim manager at Southampton.

"Theo, a couple of weeks ago, asked me if he could come here," Selles told the Reading Chronicle.

"I was not in charge because I was waiting for my visa, but he came with the boys and did a couple of training [sessions].

"He is at the bit of his life where he has to decide what is his next step. Because of the relations we had from Southampton he came and made training.

"If he wants to play football we will be here for him, but he was just a player who wanted some training before he made the decision.

"It would be exciting for me to have a player like Theo up front for us but we don’t need to push those things.

"If he decides to continue in the game and he thinks we are a good option for him then he is more than welcome. If not, I will support him in whatever he does."

It therefore appears that Selles is indeed keen to add Walcott to his forward options, but as of now we are no closer to seeing where his next move will be.