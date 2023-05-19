Southampton will be plying their trade in the Championship next season and whilst there is uncertainty surrounding which players will remain at the club in the lower division, there are also decisions to be made on a managerial level.

The Saints have spent over a decade in England's top-flight, however, relegation to the Championship has been confirmed and the club's hierarchy will be working hard to ensure that they can adapt to the second-tier swiftly enough.

Ruben Selles is currently the man in charge at St Marys following the departure of Nathan Jones earlier in the year but the 39-year-old's current deal at the Hampshire club is set to expire when the Premier League campaign comes to an end.

What is the latest on Southampton's managerial situation and Ruben Selles' future at the club?

Southampton's managerial search is still seemingly in its infancy and there have been a few names that have been tentatively linked with the job once Selles' contract runs out.

Swansea City's Russell Martin and Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher are two names that have emerged on Southampton's radar, as per a report from talkSPORT.

An update from Sky Sports suggested that Schumacher is not currently being considered, whilst the report also played down rumours surrounding Luton Town's Rob Edwards and Sunderland's Tony Mowbray.

As for Selles, he spoke to The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell in his most recent pre-match press conference and stated that he "will absolutely not" stay on as a coach if the managerial position was given to another candidate.

What next for Southampton, Selles and the club's continued managerial search?

Naturally, the level of ambition and expectation will be high next season at Southampton and an immediate return to the Premier League will be the ultimate objective.

The Saints will be making sure that they take enough time to ensure that they get this managerial appointment right in what is expected to be somewhat of a transitional period at the club.

As for Selles, he is in the running to continue as Saints boss but if Southampton intend to go in a different direction here, he is set to depart and seek opportunities elsewhere.

The club's reported interest in Swansea boss Martin suggests a ball-dominating style of play is a route that they are considering to go down with next season in mind, with the current Swans manager deploying a rather unique style of football.