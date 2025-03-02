Hull City boss Ruben Selles has provided a positive injury update on the recoveries of star duo Mohamed Belloumi and Liam Millar.

The attacking pair both picked up cruciate ligament injuries in the early stages of the season, with Millar absent since 23rd October and Belloumi since 5th November respectively.

With their respective recoveries thought to be progressing well at the minute, it is understood that the club are hopeful of getting them back into the fold towards the end of pre-season. However, given the severity of their injuries and the length of their recovery process, no set dates are being outlined.

The pair were excellent for Hull in the early stages of the campaign and will surely be key players when they eventually return again next term.

Belloumi is continuing his recovery in Qatar

Belloumi is thought to be progressing well in his recovery, with the Algerian currently spending time in Doha at the Aspetar medical centre, where state-of-the-art facilities like an anti-gravity treadmill are available.

Miller has remained at the club for his rehabilitation process, but is also believed to be progressing well.

Speaking to Hull Live, Selles said: "I spoke with him (Belloumi) a couple of weeks ago. We were talking about his progress - he wants to come back, and he wants to play football.

"He's in one of the best places that he can be to make his recovery, but he was telling me that he plans to come back before the end of the season to see where he can continue his recovery here.

"He's very positive, and all the reports that we have and the control that we have on him are exceptional, so it's good to see him making progress with his rehab.

“Liam is here doing his rehab, which makes things easier for us.

"With Mo, we just need to have that conversation, and the medical staff are having that daily interaction with the place (Aspetar) and the company that he's making a recovery with, but yes, they will be very important for the future of this club, and we are looking forward to having them back.”

Belloumi and Millar were both excellent for Hull early in the season

Given how well the attacking duo started the season, it’s hard to believe Hull would have struggled as much as they have had they not picked up their injuries.

Belloumi had been in impressive form since his summer move from Portuguese outfit Farense, with the Algerian already sat on two goals and two assists from just 10 league games by the time he picked up his injury in November’s win over Oxford.

Similarly, Millar, who is already proven at Championship level having impressed for Preston last term, notched one goal and two assists from his first 11 league games.

Championship lowest scorers (as of AM on 01/03/25 - per Footystats.org) Club Goals scored League position Oxford United 34 18th Stoke City 34 20th Derby County 33 23rd Hull City 33 21st Luton Town 31 24th

The Tigers have found goals and creativity hard to come by this season, and their tally of 33 league strikes is only better than bottom club Luton’s. They have also created the fifth-lowest number of big chances in the Championship.

Had Belloumi and Millar remained fit for the majority of the season, it’s tough to imagine those creative issues would have been quite so prevalent, which would raise the question of whether Hull would have even been in the relegation fight.

As of now though, Selles’ men face crucial clashes with Plymouth, Oxford and Luton coming up this month, and all three could play a huge part in deciding which division they will play their football in next term.