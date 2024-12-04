Reading boss Ruben Selles has emerged as the front-runner for the Hull City head-coach job, according to a new update from the Telegraph.

Selles has been in charge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium since July last year, and has helped the Royals consolidate themselves in League One amid serious financial troubles at board level.

The 41-year-old was previously in charge of Premier League outfit Southampton prior to taking over at Reading, and now could be set to take over at a Championship club for the first time in his short managerial career so far.

Hull have been without a head-coach since Tim Walter was sacked last week after just 18 games in charge, with the club in the relegation zone, but Mike McGrath of the Telegraph has claimed, via X, that Selles is now the favourite to take over as Tigers boss, with the two clubs expected to open talks over a deal.

Selles has previously told the Reading Chronicle that he is "happy" with the Royals, but this latest update may mean that he is set to leave the club soon if an agreement can be reached on terms with Hull.