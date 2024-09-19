Reading boss Ruben Selles has hinted that he may be considering his future at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

These comments, which were made to the Royals' media team during a press conference, came after confirmation that Rob Couhig's takeover of the club had fallen through.

The confirmation of his collapsed deal came yesterday - and it was a major blow to the players, coaching staff and fans, all of whom would have been hoping for the Dai Yongge era to end as quickly as possible.

There has been speculation about a sale for nearly a year now - and there have been protests against the current owner for more than a year - with fans desperate to welcome a new owner to Berkshire.

The Royals were deducted six points last season for a number of offences - all caused by the current owners Dai and his sister, Dai Xiu Li.

Deducted one point during the early stages of last term for multiple late payments of wages, they were also sanctioned in September last year after the owners failed to deposit enough money in a club account.

Numerous sales of key first-teamers were made during the January transfer window to free up funds - and a further two-point deduction was given out in February for late payments to HMRC.

In total, 18 points have been deducted in the past three years, an outrageous total, with the owners needing to take the blame for that.

Reading FC's points deductions under Dai Yongge Season Number of points deducted 2021/22 6 2022/23 6 2023/24 6

Ruben Selles reacts to Reading FC takeover collapse

Fan anger has risen over the past 48 hours because of the awful takeover news - and Selles clearly feels the same.

He said: "Well, you can imagine the reaction (to the takeover news). We were all hoping to move into a new chapter for the club, and after so many conversations, to have it fall through is deeply disappointing.

"I wouldn’t say I was surprised by the news, but of course, it’s frustrating. We spoke a couple of weeks ago about how everything was moving in the right direction, and Rob [Couhig] had been transparent with the fans, but the deal wasn’t done yet. So yes, it’s surprising that it’s not complete.

"I think there are lessons to be learned on both sides. As a club, we need to be more cautious about letting potential owners get too involved before a deal is final. It just increases the disappointment when things fall apart.

"When Rob told me the deal wouldn’t be completed, I felt like it was another blow. It reminded me of the points deduction and the time we almost lost the training ground. It’s the same feeling – that frustration of coming so close to change but then having it taken away.

"We’re at a point now where the team and staff are being pushed to the limit. People expect us to keep coping with every challenge that comes our way, but there will be a moment when we can’t handle it anymore.

"I’m not someone who likes to quit, but I do need to reflect on where the club is heading. I have a fantastic group of players and staff who keep fighting, but it feels like we’re stuck in a cycle. It’s exhausting."

Reading FC fans will feel for Ruben Selles

Fans are going through the mill themselves, but they will feel for Selles.

He is a popular figure at the SCL Stadium and he deserves a change of ownership just as much as anyone else.

He has remained loyal when he could have easily left - and fans haven't forgotten that.

They will be right behind him when the Royals take on Bolton Wanderers on Saturday - and everyone will be hoping for a win to lift their spirits.

After a 1-0 loss against Leyton Orient last weekend, a response is ideally needed, but they face a tough task this Saturday, even against a struggling side.