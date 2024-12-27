Hull City head coach Ruben Selles has revealed that the Tigers are expecting to welcome a couple of new signings through the door in the first few days of the January transfer window.

The Spaniard was keen to emphasise that two additions to the squad are close, after the Tigers slipped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Preston North End on Boxing Day.

The loss has left Hull inside the Championship’s drop zone, having worryingly played more games than most of their nearest challengers.

According to Hull Live, one of the additions is thought to be a loanee from a Premier League club, with talks over that deal supposedly nearing their conclusion.

Selles will hope his suggestions of new signings arriving imminently will come to fruition, as Hull need to improve drastically in January if they are to avoid falling into the third tier.

Ruben Selles expects new signings early in January for Hull City

The Tigers’ Preston reverse extended their Championship form to an awful run of just one win in their last 15 league games, a run stretching back to October 1.

This current disappointing spell has left Hull in danger of dropping into League One for the first time in four seasons, despite them having narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season.

January could be a potentially pivotal month for the Tigers, with their struggling squad crying out for reinforcements.

Nevertheless, Selles has suggested that a couple of deals could potentially be done in the first few days of the window.

Selles told Hull Live: “We have constant communication every day. We know the profiles that we want, and then the club works hard to get those profiles.

“Yes, I think we are close, but again, Jared (Dublin – Hull’s Head of Recruitment) is making those negotiations and preparing the transfer window for us, and we expect that in the first few days of the transfer window, we will get one or two players to support us.

“That’s what we aim for.”

The Tigers reportedly also need to free up space within their squad, with Hull Live believing there could be as many as six January departures, while at least four new additions are expected.

Related Hull City: Ruben Selles is benefiting from summer transfer shortcoming Joao Pedro has been in strong form of late for the Tigers

Premier League loans worked perfectly for Hull City last season

Loaning talented youngsters from the Premier League was a ploy that worked well for the Tigers last season, so it’s no surprise that a move to bring another top-flight loanee to the MKM Stadium could be imminent.

Last season saw the trio of Tyler Morton, Liam Delap and Fabio Carvalho all excel in Tigers colours, and Hull will be hoping for similar impacts again from any January loan additions.

Delap’s eight goals in 2023/24 earned him a jump to the Premier League with Ipswich Town, where he’s already netted six top-flight goals so far this campaign.

Carvalho showed more of the promise he’d displayed in the early stages of his career, ending with nine goals and two assists from just 20 games.

Hull City Premier League Loanees 23/24 (As per Fotmob) Player Games Goals Assists Tyler Morton 39 3 5 Liam Delap 31 8 2 Scott Twine 25 4 3 Fabio Carvalho 20 9 2 Ryan Giles 17 0 1 Anass Zaroury 12 2 0

Meanwhile, Morton notched three goals and five assists from midfield, and now could be set for a move to fellow Yorkshire side Sheffield United in January, having showed considerable interest.

Hull will be hoping for a similar impact from any Premier League loanees who come to the club in January, and if they can achieve that, it could well be the difference between Championship or League One football for Selles’ men next term.