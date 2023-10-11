Highlights Reading boss Ruben Selles doesn't believe administration is imminent, as far as he's aware.

Reading boss Ruben Selles doesn't believe administration is imminent as far as he's aware, revealing that to journalist Ji-Min Lee.

The Berkshire outfit have struggled to pay wages and taxes at times during the past year, with owner Dai Yongge's failure to pay wages on time and in full on three occasions last season resulting in both him and the club being charged.

He also failed to deposit 125% of the club's monthly wage bill in a designated club account - and that meant the Royals received a further three-point deduction to take their deduction tally for the season so far to four.

Dai was charged again by the EFL for that - but the Chinese businessman isn't just facing criticism from the footballing body.

Many of the Royals' supporters are also angry at him - and five fan groups set up the 'Sell Before We Dai' campaign back in June to try and get Dai to sell the club to a new owner or consortium.

Since the campaign was set up, the Royals have failed to pay some of their tax bills on time and been deducted four points.

They couldn't fork out on transfer fees either due to the restrictions caused by the owner's previous misdemeanours, and the Berkshire side currently find themselves in the League One relegation zone following their drop from the Championship.

Reading FC administration rumours

On Monday evening, Anthony Smith reported that the Royals could be in administration by the end of the week and that would be a crushing blow to the club.

At the moment, the club are heading down to League Two anyway but the 12-point deduction that would come with their fall from administration would mean they are all but relegated in October.

It would also put the club at risk of being liquidated and knowing how close Derby County came to not existing, the Royals' fanbase will be very keen to get new owners in instead.

But because the situation is so desperate, quite a few Reading fans on social media are seeing administration as a potential positive considering it would remove Mr Dai from control of the club.

Does Ruben Selles think Reading FC are heading into administration imminently?

There have been conflicting reports regarding administration and how close it is.

Selles believes it isn't close at this point, saying: "I read the news this morning. I didn't have any communication from the club... Tomorrow is different, but as far as I know there is nothing about administration right now."

How dire is Reading FC's situation?

The Royals' situation isn't sustainable.

Wages may have been paid on time last season - but there have been quite a few reports about just how dire the financial situation is at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Administration may not happen this week - but you feel it will only be a matter of time before it happens unless things suddenly change or a takeover is completed.

It may take a new owner quite a while to be given the green light by the EFL though and that will be a concern for supporters who will want to see Dai's potential successor(s) come in as quickly as possible.

However, the next owner(s) needs to be the right one(s) for this respectable club.