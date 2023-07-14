Southampton's struggles throughout the 2022/23 campaign are well-known at this point.

Not only did the Saints end up relegated, they did so going through three different head coaches - Ralph Hassenhutl, Nathan Jones, and Ruben Selles.

The latter of those names took charge towards the end of the season, and would eventually depart the club this summer.

However, prior to his departure, had to deal with some difficult circumstances off the pitch.

Russell Martin linked to Southampton

Those difficult circumstances came about because reports broke on May 19th that the club were looking to hire then Swansea City boss Russell Martin as their new manager ahead of their return to the Championship.

Indeed, despite things eventually taking much, much longer to finalise, the Guardian at that time reported that a deal with Martin was set to be finalised within the coming week.

At this time, no announcement had been made on the future of Selles, and the Saints boss still had two games left in charge to prepare for.

Eventually, the club did confirm Selles' departure on the 24th May, but that was not before the club's match against Brighton, during which Selles was forced to field questions regarding Martin's arrival at the club.

Speaking after the club's 3-1 defeat away at Brighton that weekend, for example, Selles told the HampshireLive on the reports: "I don't know nothing. I didn't read anything. I think I just get the question everywhere I go. It has not changed anything in my position or since we spoke on Friday. I have been respectful with the club and i have put all my knowledge into this to keep this team together and the club together."

"I expect that if something goes on like that, and it happens before the Liverpool game, that they will communicate it with me in the proper way."

Selles reflects on Russell Martin saga at Southampton

It does not sound as though Selles really knew how things were playing out either, given his latest interview with The Athletic.

Now confirmed as the new boss at League One side Reading, the former Saints boss has reflected on the period above and his departure from the club.

"I don’t know if it (reports about Martin) is normal but I felt I was the only representative from the club giving explanations," Selles told The Athletic.

"If the club has that strategy, then it’s not for me.

"But I thought ‘OK if nobody else is communicating, I will do it’. As I have always done in my life, I will take it (the criticism), no problem. A lot wasn’t pretty.

“When the links about the manager came, my technical staff didn’t tell me. I didn’t see anything at all. In some ways, my technical staff protected me so I could be focused on the next game with Brighton. I was trying to beat Roberto (De Zerbi).

"That’s why we prepared during the week, even if some people didn’t understand that.

"My technical staff knew I wanted to win, so they kept back the information leak.

"It was only after they told me so that I was ready for questions.”

As touched upon above, Selles will now take charge of Reading FC for the season ahead, with his confirmation as Royals boss confirmed this morning.