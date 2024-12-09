Reading suffered a sickening blow last week when it was confirmed that Ruben Selles had left the club for Hull City.

Few people could blame him for making the move to the Tigers, considering the off-field turbulence that he had endured at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

But this doesn't make his decision to leave any less painful for the Royals, who were progressing well under the Spanish coach and had finally started to turn their away form around.

Everyone will be hoping that Noel Hunt can fill his shoes, but a lot of fans were sorry to see Selles go, and they will now be keeping a close eye on results at the MKM Stadium.

In terms of how the Royals have got on without the new Hull boss, they drew 1-1 away at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, which was a remarkable result considering last week's events.

Getting as many points on the board before the New Year will be one of Hunt's key aims, before the January transfer window.

Hull City clause provides minor transfer boost at Reading FC

With another fire sale potentially on the horizon, many Royals fans will be nervous about the upcoming window.

However, it has been revealed that Hull and their boss Selles won't be able to sign any of the Berkshire outfit's players during the January window.

This was a clause included by the Royals as a condition of letting Selles make the move to the Tigers - and it was a shrewd move from those negotiating for the League One club.

This clause could be a very important one - because there are quite a few first-teamers at the SCL Stadium who could be decent additions for Hull.

Tyler Bindon could probably make the step up to the Championship, considering how good his performances have been this season.

And some of their midfielders have also thrived under Selles, including Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs, Ben Elliott and Charlie Savage.

Knibbs was particularly good under Selles, with all but one of his goals for the Royals coming under the Spanish coach.

Harvey Knibbs' record at Reading FC (All competitions) Appearances 71 Goals 23 Assists 8 (Correct figures as of December 9th, 2024)

Hull could have brought in the ex-Cambridge United man in January to help Selles implement his style of play, but that will no longer be a possibility with this clause inserted.

Sam Smith, considering how prolific he has been since his return to Berkshire, could also have been a great addition for the Tigers.

Reading FC supporters will still be fearful of the January transfer window

After the game at Adams Park on Saturday, Hunt admitted that player sales in January were a strong possibility, with a takeover seemingly not close at this point.

It seems clear that the club is suffering from cash flow challenges and with this in mind, some player sales may be needed during the winter window to keep the club afloat for the remainder of the campaign.

Sales were made last January as well, with Nelson Abbey, Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre, Caylan Vickers and Taylan Harris all being sold.

And coming up to this January, there are plenty of attractive options for clubs higher up the pyramid.

Joel Pereira has been solid for the Royals since he became number one, Bindon and Amadou Mbengue have formed a decent partnership and both of them are talented defenders and talented teenager Andre Garcia is likely to attract plenty of interest.

Garcia may be inexperienced, but he's already an important part of the first team, so losing him would be a blow.

And as mentioned above, Wing, Knibbs, Elliott and Savage have all done well under Selles, and could be options for clubs in January, along with striker Smith.

The club doesn't have a huge number of squad options at this point, having only been allowed to bring in one player during the summer despite losing a fair few first-teamers in 2024, so fans will be fearing a January fire sale and the potential consequences of that.