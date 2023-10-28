Highlights Reading is currently facing both financial and ownership issues as well as poor results on the pitch, causing dissatisfaction among fans.

The team's manager, Ruben Selles, has faced criticism for his reluctance to change the team's 4-2-2-2 system, which has shown flaws and limited passing options.

A change in formation to either a back three or a 4-2-3-1 system could be beneficial for Reading, providing defensive stability, width, and potential for pressing.

Reading are currently in a hideous situation, both on and off the pitch.

The off-field situation is currently out of the players' and manager's hands, with only owner Dai Yongge able to make things better away from the pitch by selling the club.

It's clear that his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium has come to an end, with his torrid six-year spell and recent liquidity problems sparking fan unrest.

But their fanbase isn't unhappy just because of their financial and ownership issues, they are also unhappy because of results on the pitch.

Although their results may seem insignificant considering the future of the club is in doubt, many supporters have used their games as an escape, not just from the club's financial problems but also from the realities of life.

Unfortunately, results have been miserable in recent times, with the Royals failing to pick up a league win since mid-September.

Thanks to their poor form, as well as the four points they had deducted earlier this season due to financial misdemeanours, they are currently eight points adrift of safety.

What must change at Reading for results to improve?

Although their squad is reasonably inexperienced, they have plenty of older heads there including David Button, Harlee Dean and Lewis Wing who are more than capable of performing at this level.

It's clear they should be a lot higher in the table than they currently are, even with their deductions in mind.

Manager Ruben Selles was initially let off the hook by many fans due to the club's off-field problems, but his reluctant to part with his 4-2-2-2 system has annoyed plenty of supporters, with the ex-Southampton boss even facing chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" following their 2-1 loss against Fleetwood Town.

Although 4-2-2-2 worked earlier in the season against Cheltenham Town, with the Berkshire outfit looking particularly good that night, it also has its flaws.

Firstly, the Royals' midfield looks reasonably lightweight at times because there's only two players in the middle and some of their midfielders, including Charlie Savage, aren't brilliant defensively.

And the fact they don't have three central midfielders also means their defenders only have a limited number of simple passing options when playing out from the back.

Quite frankly, the League One side look clueless when playing out from the back and their system probably isn't helping matters.

They haven't used their wingers effectively either - and that's probably because they're scared of leaving their central midfielders exposed. Dom Ballard even ended up playing wider than Harvey Knibbs at times on Tuesday.

What formation do Reading need to change to?

A back three system could be good when the vast majority/all of their players are fit, with a 5-3-2 allowing them to be effective both going forward and defensively.

Nelson Abbey, Tyler Bindon and Amadou Mbengue with Nesta Guinness-Walker and Andy Yiadom as wing-backs could be good considering both Guinness-Walker and fellow left-back Matty Carson struggle defensively.

This system also allows Selles to continue playing two up top, which will help with pressing and allowing the Royals to win the ball high up the pitch.

A simple 4-2-3-1 system can also help to provide protection for the defence, as well as width. This is a formation that many players are familiar with - and it surely wouldn't take the third-tier outfit's first-teamers too long to adapt.

Although Selles has to be commended for persisting with this system despite criticism, with this formation clearly one he believes in, it's clear that it isn't working for a number of reasons.

If poor results continue and the former Saint doesn't change his formation, dissent from the stands will only grow further.