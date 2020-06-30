‘Rubbish’, ‘Wrong side again’ – Many Millwall fans concerned by starting XI v Swansea City

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has named his starting XI for their Championship clash with Swansea City today, which has drawn a concerned reaction from fans of the south London club.

Rowett has made just one change from the side that drew 0-0 against Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday with on-loan Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods replacing Brighton loanee Jayson Molumby in the centre of the park.

It looks as though the Millwall manager has stuck with a 3-4-3 formation, meaning there is no room for top-scorer Matt Smith.

The Lions are still in search of their first win since the English second tier got back underway on the 20th of June, having taken just one point from a possible six in that period.

Those results have seen Milwall drift five points back from the top six and they run the risk of seeing that gap widened even further if they’re unable to secure all three points against the Swans this evening.

They face a tough task as they welcome Steve Cooper’s side to the Den, with Swansea sitting one point and one place above them in the table.

It appears the starting XI named by Rowett hasn’t filled Millwall fans with confidence, with many taking to Twitter to voice their concern.

Read their reaction here:

Picked the wrong side AGAIN!!! Why no Mulumby and Smith??? — Nick Winter (@wintsnick) June 30, 2020

Some rubbish team selections recently — CR (@craig8719) June 30, 2020

I thought the first half on the weekend demonstrated how we needed Smith up front? — Karl (@Karl38839627) June 30, 2020

Smith has to start 😫 — Ben (@Ben_Goode97) June 30, 2020

Molumby and Smith dropped pic.twitter.com/hnJe9ZRDFw — George (@georgemfc1) June 30, 2020

No smith or molumby 🤔🤔 https://t.co/T4UOKlV5bu — Dan (@Dan_Wall06) June 30, 2020