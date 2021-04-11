Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Rubbish’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to key figure’s recent comments after defeat v QPR

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s survival hopes in the Championship were dealt a sizeable blow on Saturday, as they were beaten 4-1 by QPR. 

The Owls fell behind after 27 minutes, as Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring on the day. But QPR’s lead didn’t last long, as Josh Windass netted his eighth goal of the 2020/21 season in all competitions just three minutes after the opener.

But Mark Warburton’s side proved too strong in the second-half, as goals from Stefan Johansen, Dykes’ second of the game, and an injury-time goal for Chris Willock saw the Hoops pick up a relatively comfortable three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

That defeat for Sheffield Wednesday means that they remain 23rd in the Championship table, but are now seven points adrift of safety heading into their final six matches of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Sheffield Wednesday’s assistant coach Jamie Smith labelled the defeat as a ‘massive blow’, but was quick to state that the squad won’t give up on their survival bid in the Championship.

“It’s a massive blow, but we keeping working and keep fighting. There’s no way this group of players will give up. It’s a big six games to come, they’re all tough teams, tough games. We’ll lift the players and get back in tomorrow.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Smith’s recent comments about the players.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


