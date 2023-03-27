Peterborough United's Director of Football, Barry Fry, has confirmed that the club will not receive a windfall following Ivan Toney's debut for England yesterday.

Toney left Peterborough for Brentford in the summer of 2020, heading to West London following a run of 49 goals in 94 appearances between 2018 and 2020.

The 27-year-old hasn't looked back either, scoring 64 goals and registering 21 assists in 116 appearances since signing for Brentford. The result of that has been a call-up into the England squad and an international debut off the bench in last night's 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley.

Plenty of speculation followed about Peterborough being in-line for a financial windfall, yet Fry has quashed that chatter in quite emphatic style.

Fry told talkSPORT: "It's a load of rubbish. We sold Ivan for £6m, we wanted £10m. We got £6m up front and further add-ons for everything we are up to £9.7m now.

"The deal is capped at £10m, plus the sell-on, we’ve got nothing for him coming on in the last 10 minutes.

"The deals I’ve done previously, you have to start a game to get paid. We wouldn’t have got it anyway if we had it in the transfer agreement."

Despite Posh not looking set to benefit financially from Toney's England debut, Fry couldn't hide his delight for his former striker.

He concluded: "We haven’t got it in the transfer agreement, but we are delighted for Ivan. Wonderful man. Wants to listen, wants to learn and wants to improve all the time.

"He’s the best centre forward we’ve had at the Posh. He’s a very humble guy and deserves everything he’s got."

Peterborough, post-Toney, continue to float between the bottom of the Championship and top of League One.

Currently, Posh are seventh in the League One table, a point outside the play-off places heading into April.

The Verdict

It would have been nice for Peterborough to benefit financially from Toney's England debut, yet it's not like they've not done well out of that deal on the whole.

Nearly all the striker's add-ons have been received, with Toney's form at Brentford ensuring that Posh were looked after.

Whilst they aren't set to benefit with cash, Toney debuting for England does no harm to Peterborough's reputation. They have always been good at bringing the best out of players over the years and this further enhances that reputation.

