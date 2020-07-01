‘Rubbish’, ‘Full of it’ – Many QPR fans react to Mark Warburton’s post-match claims

QPR boss Mark Warburton has claimed that his side were very good but did not get their rewards in the 2-1 loss to Fulham last night, which has left many fans of the west London club frustrated.

The R’s have now lost three on the bounce since the return of the Championship – a run that has seen them slip from play-off hopefuls to a side just eight points above the bottom three.

Warburton’s men took an early lead in last night’s west London derby, with Jordan Hugill rising highest to head in the opener inside the first minute at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But the visitors pulled back level 20 minutes later through Harry Arter, who fired a long-range effort into the bottom corner.

Fulham grabbed their winner in a similar fashion with Cyrus Christie crashing in a low drive from outside the box with 15 minutes left.

Speaking after the game, Warburton indicated that he felt his side deserved more.

He said (via the club’s official Twitter account): “It’s more than disappointing. More than frustrating. We gave away two very soft goals but I felt we dominated against a very good Fulham team for long, long periods.

“We got the early goal, we looked sharp. We got to the ball first, I thought we moved it really, really well. In the second half we came out and had to maintain the intensity and the tempo of the game. We did that and we dominated again.

“They’re a very good team. I have huge respect for Scott and his staff but I thought we were very good and didn’t get the rewards tonight.”

Warburton added that his shift in formation had originally been planned to deal with Aleksander Mitrovic, who missed the game due to suspension.

He explained: “The change came very late. When he (Mitrovic) drops into the hole, we needed someone with experience to go with him and also deal with his physicality and I thought Geoff Cameron was outstanding tonight.

“He did that. Bobby Reid is a different type of player but again he went with him. I though Osman Kakay, first game for a long while showed his quality. Luke Amos outstanding. All over the park, I saw some really good performances and I’m so frustrated for the players not to get the points they deserved.”

Warburton’s comments appear to have frustrated large parts of the KPF faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

He’d flog 90% of the population a used car no problems. Full of it. — Truth and Justice (@number8buser) June 30, 2020

Been supportive of your honest feed back this season but now you’re just copy paste EVERY interview, change nothing for the next game, same happens again, low and behold you say the same again. same QPR, same manager, different opponent. JOKERS. — Nathan (@NayfenB) June 30, 2020

Oh dear . If we don’t pick up anymore points will we stay up ? I think not . — Glenn McCarthy (@qpr1977) July 1, 2020

Yawwwwwwwwn?! — tiberius kirk (@zxralienwarrior) June 30, 2020

Switched off when I heard him say Fulham are a very good team, they’re not, even they’re supporters say they’re not. — Faley (@faleyqpr) July 1, 2020

Same old same old interview 😂😂😂😂😂😂 does he know we lost 3 games 😡😂😡😂😡@DEEKAYQPR — james jeem (@jimbizzal) June 30, 2020

So Mark the way I see it is goals win games and your team could not hit a barn door — Mark Hansell (@MarkHansell1) June 30, 2020

Luke Amos and Geoff Cameron outstanding? They were probably our two worst players! Guy is beginning to talk rubbish . https://t.co/iw6b8rdGGI — Ian Dallibar (@WholeShow) June 30, 2020

amos and cameron quality? i want what he’s on bruv 🤣 https://t.co/nmtf1Wt3iW — George (@George__QPR) June 30, 2020