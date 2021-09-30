Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Rubbish’, ‘Can’t see Martin lasting’ – Many Swansea City fans react to recent events v Fulham

Published

7 mins ago

on

Many Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 3-1 away loss at Fulham last night in the Sky Bet Championship. 

The South Wales outfit were beaten by a well taken Aleksander Mitrovic hattrick, with Jamie Paterson being the man who notched up a goal for his side on what a disappointing evening for Russell Martin and his team.

That result leaves the Swans sitting in 19th place after 10 games played, with things having largely not gone to plan for last season’s beaten play-off finalists.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Swansea City faithful to give their views on the performance, with many taking to social media to voice their opinions on yet another defeat for their side.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Swans came away from West London with more questions than answers.


