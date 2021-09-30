‘Rubbish’, ‘Can’t see Martin lasting’ – Many Swansea City fans react to recent events v Fulham

Many Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 3-1 away loss at Fulham last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The South Wales outfit were beaten by a well taken Aleksander Mitrovic hattrick, with Jamie Paterson being the man who notched up a goal for his side on what a disappointing evening for Russell Martin and his team.

That result leaves the Swans sitting in 19th place after 10 games played, with things having largely not gone to plan for last season’s beaten play-off finalists.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Swansea City faithful to give their views on the performance, with many taking to social media to voice their opinions on yet another defeat for their side.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Swans came away from West London with more questions than answers.

This was a a great test. Fulham happy to allow us play the sideways and backways ball and not really trouble them and very brave of RM to play the WBs high with the pacy wingers of Fulham. Great to watch us create something rather than sit and defend — PapaAdjei (@PapaAdjei99) September 29, 2021

Lost to the best striker in the history of this league. Really nothing to be ashamed about, the defending was crap as usual though. — Ellis Sims (@EllisSims9) September 29, 2021

And Martin still playing the same passing the ball backs all the time when we get the ball in to there half no one prepared to go forward and have a go Can’t see Martin lasting till Christmas at this rate. — David Davies (@DavidDa82943864) September 29, 2021

We win that game 1-0 if we could actually defend — Jed (@Jedrowlands21) September 29, 2021

We go again — Tom (@Thomas_Passe13) September 29, 2021

Rubbish. Get better ASAP! — Jed (@Jedrowlands21) September 29, 2021

And people talk me "he is a great manager" I'm sorry again we are in September and we have won out of the 6 games including the carabao Cup game against Brighton and we are 19th with 10 points……… im actually the only on who wants him out……. #Swans https://t.co/YUjdxCahde — George Allen (@BossmanGeorgea) September 29, 2021

Result as expected and we were comprehensively beaten by one of the best sides in the division but there were positives too. Too open at the back, couldn't break down Fulham 2nd half but there was a lot of good play there too as well as a lovely goal. No shame in that defeat. https://t.co/KuqQ9rjhD7 — Guto Llewelyn (@GutoLlewelyn) September 29, 2021