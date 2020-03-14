‘Rubbish’, ‘Bore off’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are furious with Piers Morgan’s bold suggestion

The EFL have announced that all fixtures have been postponed until 3rd April at the earliest after recent off-the-field events.

It means that Leeds United will have to wait to clinch a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season, under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table with nine games remaining, and the Elland Road faithful will be hoping their side can get over the line at the earliest of opportunities.

Piers Morgan recently took to Twitter to issue his thoughts on the postponement of fixtures, and made the bold claim in saying that this season should restart afresh in August, which would deny the likes of West Brom and Leeds promotion into the top-flight this term.

Only fair thing to do is abandon this season & start all over again in August as if it never happened. Heart-breaking for Liverpool, Leeds etc but this is an unprecedented global pandemic that is going to get a lot worse & frankly a few hurt football fans’ feelings don’t matter. https://t.co/PD2ZPXfz6f — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 13, 2020

It’s safe to say that plenty of Leeds United supporters weren’t in favour of Morgan’s suggestion on social media on Friday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

You do chat some rubbish — Debbington (@DebsHLUFC) March 13, 2020

bore off — george (@georgeIufc) March 13, 2020

Yeah coz you’d be saying this if arsenal actually had anything to play for ?! 🙈🤷‍♂️ — Ron (@ronaallleeds) March 13, 2020

No that's not fair, freeze for a month, abandon play offs and have top 3 go up. — andrew varley (@andrewvarley) March 13, 2020

80% of the games have been played yet we just disregard 7 months worth of results? Absolute garbage. — Gary Keast 💛💙 (@garykeast70) March 13, 2020

sounding like a true gunner with nothing to play for again — carl smith (@carlsmith_88) March 13, 2020

No chance!!!!! It should be postponed or end the season now with current results!!!! #LUFC — 💙💛 Em 🍒⚪️ (@Emz_OD) March 13, 2020

Would he be saying this if Arsenal was top errrr NO — Jeff (@jeff20337) March 13, 2020

Over three quarters of season played Piers .Should that really count for nothing? .Plenty of scope to extend season if euros are cancelled .I'd sooner end it with things as they stand on merit alone and yes I'm a #lufc fan — LUFCBANTS Follow me! I'll follow you! (@Jason197110) March 13, 2020

