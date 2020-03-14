‘Rubbish’, ‘Bore off’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are furious with Piers Morgan’s bold suggestion

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The EFL have announced that all fixtures have been postponed until 3rd April at the earliest after recent off-the-field events. 

It means that Leeds United will have to wait to clinch a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season, under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table with nine games remaining, and the Elland Road faithful will be hoping their side can get over the line at the earliest of opportunities.

Piers Morgan recently took to Twitter to issue his thoughts on the postponement of fixtures, and made the bold claim in saying that this season should restart afresh in August, which would deny the likes of West Brom and Leeds promotion into the top-flight this term.

It’s safe to say that plenty of Leeds United supporters weren’t in favour of Morgan’s suggestion on social media on Friday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

