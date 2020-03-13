‘Rubbing it in’, ‘Come back’ – Loads of Charlton fans react to latest post from former ace

Loads of Charlton Athletic fans have reacted to a post shared by former midfielder and current Swansea City man Conor Gallagher.

The 20-year-old shared the cheery snap on Instagram on Thursday night but at the same time, his former club continued to edge deeper into a full-blown crisis.

The Addicks are currently mired in enormous off-field trouble as their Chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer continue to fight over control of the club – making this latest post from Gallagher quite a contrast to the environment he has recently left.

Since arriving at The Liberty Stadium, Gallagher has contributed with five assists in ten appearances, taking his tally for the season to six goals and nine assists.

It is his first full season away from Stamford Bridge and he will no doubt be delighted with how things are progressing so far and will be eager to see out the current campaign in full and help The Swans into the play-offs.

However, Charlton fans only wanted to discuss their current scenario…

kieranmcwilliam Plenty of worries for Charlton

ppatrickdaniels A lot of worries at Charlton since you left😔🥺

syoconnor Rubbing it in Conor? 😩

zachatoa @conorgallagher92 wanna come back when Southall’s gone?

calzy101 Come back to charlton we need you @conorgallagher92

markofkent need you back

kian__new12 🙁