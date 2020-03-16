‘Rubbing it in’, ‘Cheers lads’ – These Leeds United fans react to EFL update

It marks one year to the day since a massive moment in the 2018/19 Championship promotion race between Leeds United and Sheffield United, as the Blades took a big step towards the top two.

Last season saw the Whites transformed into promotion contenders under Marcelo Bielsa alongside a resurgent Norwich City and an ever-growing Sheffield United, along with a recently relegated West Brom.

While the Baggies struggled to maintain a top two charge, it seemed like a three-horse race for two spots come the end of the season with Leeds and the Blades staging a colossal tug-of-war for the second spot as the Canaries broke away.

With both sides eager to gain promotion, Chirs Wilder’s men made the trip to Elland Road on the 16th March 2019 eager for revenge after Pablo Hernandez’s solitary goal at Bramall Lane earlier in the season, and they did so through a rather surprising outlet as centre-back come central-midfielder Chris Basham marauded forward to latch onto a through-ball and smash home.

There were to be a number of twists between then and the end of the season, with both sides surrendering their place in the top two, but it was the South Yorkshire side who were promoted in May.

A rainy Elland Road was the backdrop to a very sinking day for Leeds fans, even if they look like rectifying that this term and the fans were too pleased that they were reminded of the anniversary…

Rubbing it in before you announce we’re staying in the championship 👍🏻🤦🏻‍♂️ — Richard (@RichardInLeedss) March 16, 2020

Cheers lads — Connor (@connorlufc_) March 16, 2020

Can you name the last 15 Leeds managers?

1 of 15 Firstly, who is the current boss of Leeds United? Marcelo Bielsa Slaven Bilic Scott Parker Sabri Lamouchi

You mugs — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) March 16, 2020

Never realised how badly defended this was. — Jamie😎 (@Gareth25575462) March 16, 2020

Birthday ruined cheers lads — George Lindley (@GJLindley) March 16, 2020

@Mutleysback I cry every time — cameron (@CamboakA) March 16, 2020