The short-term future of Leeds United is starting to take shape as they prepare for life without Italian owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizzani is set to sell his 56 per cent stake in the Whites to minority owners 49ers Enterprises, with terms agreed and the deal now being in the hands of the relevant authorities.

Whilst players will come and go this summer and a head coach is still yet to be appointed to replace Sam Allardyce, they have at least got Victor Orta's replacement in through the door after he left his role of sporting director at the start of May.

His replacement comes in the form of Nick Hammond, although he is not the permanent solution at Elland Road as he has been appointed as Leeds' temporary footballing advisor to help with matters such as recruitment.

Hammond has held a number of roles in football, with his longest stint coming at Reading FC, starting as their academy manager before being appointed as director of football in 2003.

He lasted in the role at the Royals until 2016 after being a part of mutiple promotions to the Premier League before heading to West Brom to become their technical director.

Three years later, Hammond headed to Celtic in a recruitment consultancy role before being named head of footballing operations, a job he lasted in until 2021.

Most recently, Hammond was interim transfer consultant at Newcastle United, helping to oversee their first transfer window in January 2022 under their Saudi ownership.

Is Nick Hammond a good appointment for Leeds United?

Former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that the club have landed somewhat of a coup to secure the services of Hammond, even if it is only for a short period of time.

"Nick Hammond's CV speaks for itself as a director of football," Palmer told Football League World.

"I know Leeds have only secured his services on a short-term basis and his role is solely to help in the recruitment of players, but surely you have to appoint a head coach or manager first.

"The head coach or manager needs to let the director of football know the players or positions he needs to fill and strengthen, the type of players he's looking for.

"Nick has had a very successful spell in his role recently overseeing the first transfer window at Newcastle United with their new owners and Eddie Howe, which has proven to be a very, very successful one."