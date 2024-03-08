Highlights Roy Keane may make a return as Sunderland manager, but it could go against the club's future vision and cause fan unrest.

Keane previously managed Sunderland, leading them to promotion but leaving with a 42% win rate after 100 games.

A new manager, similar to Keane's style, could disrupt the team's progress and development with a different player strategy.

Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane has been linked with a return to the role as the club search for a permanent option to appoint in the summer.

Mike Dodds was appointed as interim manager until the end of the season after former boss Michael Beale was sacked after just two months in charge. Dodds had been in this position between Tony Mowbray's sacking and Beale's arrival. He won both of his games in charge in that short run, but that form hasn't been replicated in this second stint. They have lost three on the bounce since the former Queens Park Rangers manager's departure.

Many names have been thrown into the conversation, like Will Still - the boss of Stade de Reims who attracted the attention of the Black Cats when they got rid of Mowbray, as per the Sunderland Echo. But the former Manchester United captain has been mentioned by a local journalist too, and Keane has responded to that suggestion.

BBC Radio Newcastle's Nick Barnes said, on Total Sport, that Keane is making himself known to clubs who have managerial vacancies, and that another former boss of the Black Cats is in the mix too.

"Some names have been thrown into the hat. Alex Neil, we know about. He is on an absolute Sunderland charm offensive at the moment.

"Roy Keane is making a lot of noises that he would be happy to return, but I don't think it will be under this ownership model. If the ownership was right, I could see him coming, but I don't think he would come with this current ownership.

Barnes added: "Ole Gunnar Solskjær has also thrown his hat in the ring, I'm told, and so has Scott Parker. There are lots of names in the frame, but we will have to wait and see. If they wanted Will Still in December/January then the chances are that they will still be looking at a coach of his ilk. I think a lot depends on what happens in the summer in terms of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and if he's still here.

"Obviously, it looks like he is going to be but who knows in football and whether there would be more money available to the head coach and whether they are going to be a bit more elastic on the model in terms of signing experienced players."

The former Irish international and Solskjær came back at the claims with a tongue-in-cheek post on Instagram.

He has previously said that he would like to get back into football management. The last time he was in a role like that was with Ipswich Town in 2011.

Roy Keane's time as Sunderland manager

The Sky Sports pundit took over as the manager of Sunderland in August 2006. In his first season in the job, which was his first managerial role, he got the team promoted back to the Premier League and won the Championship manager of the year award.

He later admitted that he was lucky to get the job in the first place.

Keane ended up resigning part the way into his second full season as manager of the Mackems. His last game as the boss of the Black Cats was his 100th with them, and he ended with 42 wins in his century of matches.

Roy Keane's tenure as Sunderland manager Games Wins Draws Losses Win percentage 100 42 17 41 42% Data taken from Soccerbase

Appointing Roy Keane would be a horrible move by the Sunderland board

The future vision of the club has been built around the idea that they are going to recruit young, talented players that will bring them up the leagues, and be able to be sold for huge profits. Making Keane, or someone like him, their next manager would totally fly in the face of that ideology and vision, and fans would start to really question what Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman are doing.

Queens Park Rangers made this mistake by bringing in Gareth Ainsworth. His style of football was very different from the abilities of most of the players he had when he first joined. Sure, it worked in the short-term, and he kept them up, but, when things started to go wrong this season, and they appointed Marti Cifuentes, the players at his disposal didn't fully suit what they wanted to do.

Now they are back on track to where they should be, but they could have been there sooner if it weren't for bringing in Ainsworth, and Keane as Sunderland's next permanent manager could have similarly damaging results.