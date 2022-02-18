Roy Keane reveals why he snubbed Sunderland job

Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane has told Mirror Online that he turned down a return to the club because of the money that he was offered.

The ex-Ipswich Town boss has been out of work since leaving Portman Road and was strongly linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light following the sacking of Lee Johnson.

However after talks were held for several days between Keane and the Black Cats, it was revealed that talks had broken down and as a result the job was snapped up by former Preston North End and Norwich City boss Alex Neil.

Now Keane has broken his silence on why he didn’t want to return to the North East outfit as he stated the following:

“As usual it came down to money!

“There’s always offers of work, but the deal just didn’t fall into place.”

Keane previously led the Black Cats to Premier League promotion before then leaving the club after falling out with the then owner Ellis Short.

He has since held assistant manager roles with the likes of Aston Villa and Ireland.

The Verdict

Appointing Keane would have made a lot of headlines for Sunderland but there was no guarantee that he would have got them promoted for a second time.

He would have been joining a club that is very different from the one that he left and if anything it could have been a culture shock for him.

Neil is a good appointment for the Black Cats but only time will tell if he can get the job done that is expected of him by the board.

The Keane link always seemed like a pipe dream and in the end it all came to an end pretty quickly after he made it clear that he wouldn’t be willing to take on the job on the cheap.