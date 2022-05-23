Roy Keane offers honest verdict on Burnley following Premier League relegation

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed Burnley‘s decision to sack Sean Dyche as “crazy” following their relegation from the Premier League.

A 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on the final day sealed the Clarets fate, with the club now set for a return to the Championship next season.

Burnley sacked former boss Dyche with eight games remaining in the league in an attempt to boost their survival chances – placing Mike Jackson in temporary charge of the club.

Jackson was unable to keep them up though, and speaking after their relegation was confirmed, Keane said that he had no sympathy for the Clarets.

“Who said it was a good decision to get rid of Sean Dyche? Crazy.” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“Sean Dyche would have done a good job if given the opportunity until the end of the season.

“He’s been here and done it, him and his staff. When he left, people said, oh there’s been a reaction, a reset. Rubbish. They’ve paid a heavy price for it.

“They should have stuck with Sean Dyche. Proven manager, great quality, done a brilliant job. No sympathy for Burnley.”

The truth is, we will never know what would have happened had Sean Dyche remained in charge at Burnley.

In previous seasons, he had always found a way for the Clarets to get out of trouble, but with eight games to go, their relegation was looking likely.

The Clarets benefitted from a new manager bounce under Mike Jackson, winning three matches in a row towards the end of April and at that point, getting rid of Dyche was looking like the right decision.

With the club finally looking like they had a chance of survival, they then faltered again, failing to win any of their last four Premier League matches.

Keane is well within his right to have no sympathy for the club, but they may well have been just as doomed under Dyche.