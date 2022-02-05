Roy Keane makes Sunderland contract claim

Prospective new Sunderland head coach Roy Keane has claimed that he wants to return to management but that the club have to want him and “the contract has to be right”.

Keane, who took charge of Sunderland between 2006 and 2008, has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Lee Johnson.

Johnson was sacked on Sunday and the Irishman is said to have been interviewed this week and to be the preferred choice to take over.

Keane was a pundit on the ITV coverage of Middlesbrough’s FA Cup victory against Manchester United on Friday evening and was pressed on the rumours surrounding a potential return to the Stadium of Light.

🗣 “Roy, there’s been lots of speculation linking you with the Sunderland job… what can you tell us?” “Are we losing you, or what’s going on? You can’t just leave me like that!” 😨 Keep watching for some classic @IanWright0 🤣#SAFC pic.twitter.com/6ILmP4EGqZ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 4, 2022

He said: “Yeah (I would like to get back into management). I’ve made that clear over the last few years, I’d like to go back as a manager.

“But, of course, the club has to want you. You have to want to go to that club. Just as important, the contract has to be right.

“Listen, we’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”

Grant McCann and Alex Neil are understood to be among the other candidates in the running while previous reports have indicated that Neil Warnock would be keen to take charge.

Promotion in 2021/22 will be the aim for whoever comes in at Sunderland, with the Black Cats currently third in League One as things stand.

The Verdict

This is a clever response from Keane, who has put the ball firmly in Sunderland’s court over becoming their next manager.

He’s outlined that he’d be keen to return to the dugout but his comments suggest that he wants to see how much the Black Cats’ are keen on him reflected in the contract offer.

It remains to be seen how things will progress but with the fanbase seemingly now so keen on seeing the Irishman take charge for a second spell, you do feel that the pressure is on the club hierarchy to get a deal done.

Given it’s midway through the season, you’d expect things to be wrapped up either way over the next few days.

Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No