Roy Keane makes big claim over Bristol City man ahead of Manchester City FA Cup tie

Roy Keane has revealed he thinks Bristol City’s Alex Scott has all the tools to be a ‘top footballer’ if the continues to develop.

The 19-year-old has starred for the Robins since breaking into the first-team as a regular in the past 18 months, with his form catching the eye of several top-flight clubs.

Newcastle, Leicester City, Wolves and Tottenham are just some of the clubs who are believed to be monitoring Scott, who is unlikely to stay at Ashton Gate beyond the summer.

And, speaking on ITV before the game, as quoted by Bristol Live, Manchester United legend Keane was clear in his belief that the teenager has the potential to thrive at the highest level.

“He is almost in the shop window tonight with the opportunity to play against great players. He doesn’t get that every week in the Championship. I’ve seen him a number of times and everything about him looks like a top footballer with his movement and his control. Everything looks comfortable and I’m excited to see him.”

Whilst Nigel Pearson’s men lost 3-0 to the Premier League champions, they did impress and Scott was key to that positive display.

The verdict

This is some praise for Scott considering Keane is known to be pretty difficult to impress but he has clearly seen something he likes in Scott.

In truth, most would agree with his assessment as Scott really is a class act and has the ability to have a fantastic career.

The way he played against the top-class players City have was another example of Scott’s quality and all connected to the Robins will know that they have someone on their hands who can go a long way in the game.

